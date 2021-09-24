Deaths in Limerick: Friday September 24, 2021

The death has occurred of Helen ROCHE-RING Hyde Road, Prospect, Limerick City, Limerick. Helen died peacefully, in University Hospital Limerick, on 22nd September 2021.

Beloved wife of the late Steven Ring, dearest mother of Steven, Megan and late Stacey & Jason. Sadly missed by her children, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at home on Monday September 27th from 5pm to 7pm for family and close friends only. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday September 28th in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childer’s Road, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The capacity of the church is limited to 50%, but the Funeral Mass can be viewed here.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of David Allen Formerly of Meagher Avenue, Prospect, Limerick City, Limerick. Late of Shannon Diamond. David, died (peacefully) at University Hospital Limerick

Beloved husband of the late Phyllis Allen (nee King). Very deeply regretted by his sons Terence and David, daughter-in-law Isobel, grandchildren Jade and Ethan, brothers Paddy, Tony and Terry, sister Alice Forde and her husband Val, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

David, will repose at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Sunday (September 26th) from 12noon to 1pm (for family and close friends). Requiem Mass (for family and close friends) will take place at 10.00am on Monday (September 27th) in St. Saviour's Dominican Church, Glentworth Street.Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

To leave a message of condolence, please click here: