24/09/2021

Limerick woman to be laid to rest two days after her partner's funeral

The late Chloe Higgins

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK mum-of-two will be laid to rest this Friday - just two days after her partner's funeral.

Chloe Higgins (26) of Sarsfield Park, Lord Edward Street died at her home on Friday, September 17. Her partner, Dale Hannon (21) of Clarina Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston died suddenly in Tenerife on Thursday, September 9.

It is understood they were holidaying together at the time of Dale's death. The circumstances surrounding their untimely deaths have not been released.

Chloe's funeral Mass will take place at 11am this Friday in St Saviour's Dominican Church, Glentworth Street. She will be buried afterwards at Mount St. Lawrence (old) Cemetery.

Dale was laid to rest in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery on Wednesday following funeral Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road.

Countless tributes have been paid to both Dale and Chloe, who was pregnant when she died.

On rip.ie one wrote: "Chloe was one of the nicest girls I knew and she will be missed by everyone. I hope you have found your peace Chloe - watch over your two beautiful girls." 

Another said: "We are heartbroken for you all, all the Higgins and Dean's family as well. This is beyond heartbreaking. Our prayers and thoughts are with you forever."

Fr Jim Maher SJ, Crescent Comprehensive, shared a memory of Dale as a child. 

"So sorry for your heartbreaking loss. I have happy memories of Dale from his Crescent days not least of which is when he would come up behind me, tap my shoulder and hide behind a pillar, thinking it was the funniest thing ever!

"Such a painful event for family, friends and neighbours. Dale and yourselves are in the prayers during this dark time. May the Good Shepherd carry him on his shoulders to a place of healing and light. RIP Dale."

May they rest in peace.

