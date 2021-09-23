Deaths in Limerick: Thursday September 23, 2021

The death has occurred of Michael Leamy Deer Court, Carew Park, Limerick City, Limerick. Formerly of St. Munchin's Street, St. Mary's Park, Limerick. Late 12th Infantry Battalion Sarsfield Barracks

Michael, died (suddenly) at his residence.

Very deeply regretted by his wife Rose, sons Philip and Brian, daughters Donna, Sylvia, Jean and Adeline, grandsons, great-grandsons, daughter-in-law Lorna, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Molloy Annagurra, Ballylanders, Limerick / Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary



Molloy, Annagurra, Ballylanders, Co. Limerick & formerly of Ballingarry, Thurles, Co.Tipperary. 22nd September 2021. James (Jim). Predeceased by his sister Joan & nephew John. Deeply regretted by his partner Nellie Moroney, sister Sally (Ryan, Ballingarry, Thurles, Co. Tipperary), brother Walter, brother-in-law Martin, sister-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick E34 AE22 on Saturday 25th from 6pm to 7pm for family & close friends. Jim funeral cortége will leave Fraser's Funeral Home, on Sunday at 12.30pm for 1pm Mass in Lisvernane Church, Glen of Aherlow, Co. Tipperary. Mass will be live streamed here. Burial afterwards in Ballinacourty Cemetery, Glen of Aherlow. Burial will be live streamed here. Due to current restrictions funeral will be limited to 50% Church capacity. Sympathies can be expressed in the 'Condolence' section below.

The death has occurred of Stanislaus O'BRIEN Rathgar, Dublin / Galbally, Limerick (Pen Name Stan D. O’Brien), Rathgar, Dublin and formerly Galbally, Co. Limerick, September 21st 2021, aged 85 years; peacefully, in the care of the staff in Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross and St. Luke’s Hospital Rathgar, following a long illness borne with great courage and humour. Loving husband of Doreen (née Pender), pre-deceased by his brother Liam and sister Carmel Robinson, son-in-law Paul Meijer and daughter-in-law Sinead Crilly. Much missed by his children, daughters Kathy Doyle, Shannon, Naomi Meijer and son Kerry, grandchildren Daniel and Kirsty Meijer, Connor, Kieran and Patrick Doyle, granddaughter-in-law Ainsleigh Sanderson Doyle, son-in-law Johnny Doyle, Andrew Styles (partner of Shannon), nephews, Barrie and Rory Robinson, extended family, relatives and many friends.

As per Stan’s wishes, there will be no funeral ceremony, but at a later date, a celebration of his life will be held in Galbally, Co. Limerick. House strictly private, donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Luke’s and Our Ladies Hospice, Harold’s Cross.

Slan abhaile.

The death has occurred of Lillian PORTLEY (née O'Connor) Shelbourne Road, Limerick City, Limerick. Lillian died peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Tony; dearest mother of Joe, Denise, Ronan, Marion Antoinette, Nigel and the late Susan. Sadly missed by her loving children, grandchildren Mary-Kate, Robert, Emma, Maria, Úna, Anthony, Liam, Kira, Oisín, Cliona and Pierce, daughters-in-law Meave and Úna, sons-in-law Trevor and Joe, sister Bernie, brothers John and Vincent, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday, September 26th, from 4pm to 5pm for family and close friends only.

Requiem Mass in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Monday, September 27th, at 11:00am. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only Please.

The capacity of the church is limited to 50%, but the Funeral Mass can be viewed here.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Bill SHANAHAN Dundrum, Dublin / Newcastle West, Limerick and the Department of Agriculture) 22nd September 2021 (peacefully) at home. Predeceased by his brothers Teddy and David and sisters Kathleen and Nora. Beloved husband of Anne and loving father of Noreen, Liam, Aidan, Eilish and Seamus. He will be very sadly missed by his family, grandchildren John, Hugh, Ciara, Emma, Charlie and Isobel, sisters Mary and Anne, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May he Rest in peace.

Removal on Saturday morning (25th September) to the Church of the Good Shepherd, Churchtown due 09.50 for 10 Mass followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross https://olh.ie/fundraising/. The capacity of the Church is limited to 50%, however the Funeral Mass may also be viewed through the parish web camera at the following link: http://www.goodshepherdchurchtown.ie/web-cam/. You may also leave your message of sympathy for Bill’s family in the Condolence book open below.

The death has occurred of Bridie O Connor (née Carroll) St Joseph's Park., Dromcollogher, Limerick / Milford, Cork



Bridie O'Connor (Nee Carroll) St Joseph's Park, Dromcollogher, Co Limerick and formerly of Doona, Milford, Co Cork. Passed away peacefully at home in the presence of her loving family. Cherished wife of Denis and loving mother of Bridget, John, Mikie, Margaret, Nora, Denis, Martin and Oliver, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers Johnny, Donie, and Connie and the late Ger, Danno, Lilly and Peg, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Funeral Cortege leaving her residence on Saturday at 12 noon, to St Bartholomew's Church Dromcollogher for Requiem mass at 12.30. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://www.facebook.com/St-Itas-Pastoral-Unit-436535806459312.

In line with current HSE guidelines, funeral mass will be limited to 50% capacity.

Those who wish to offered condolences to the family can do so by leaving a personal message in the condolence book below, or send letters of sympathy or mass cards c/o McCarthy Funeral Director, Dromcollogher, Co Limerick.

