Deaths in Limerick - September 22, 2021

The death has occurred of Maureen Butler

Of Casement Avenue, Janesboro

Formerly of Mulgrave Street and Krups Engineering.

Maureen died peacefully in the University Hospital Limerick, following the loving care of all in St Paul’s Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her late father Tom.

Very deeply regretted by her mother Mary, sister Angela (O’Flynn), brothers Stan, Michael and Peter, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephew, relatives, friends and her loving family in St. Paul’s.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday, September 23, from 5:30pm to 6:30pm for family and close friends only.

Requiem Mass in St. John’s Cathedral on Friday, September 24th, at 10:45am.

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

The capacity of the church is limited to 50%, but the Funeral Mass can be viewed at https://www.churchservices.tv/limerickcathedral.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

*******

The death has occurred of Mary Gleeson (née Burke)

Of Ballyclough and Ballingarry

Peacefully, on September 21, under the palliative care team at neurology stroke ward 3B in University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of John. Dearly loved mother of Shane, Damian, Michael, Maria, Fiona and Niall. Sadly missed by her siblings Tom and Nora and predeceased by Annie.Lovingly remembered by her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, beloved grandchildren, extended family and friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing for family only will take place in Mary and John’s home, this Thursday, September 23, from 6pm to 7:30 pm. Requiem Mass for family and friends will take place in St. Nessan’s Church, Raheen on Friday, September 24, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Crecora Cemetery, beside SS. Peter & Paul’s Church, Crecora.

Mary’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed at https://www.mcrparish.com/live-stream/.

Donations if desired to the Mid-West Branch of the Parkinson’s Association of Ireland.

In the interests of public health, attendance at the service will be restricted to 50% of the church’s capacity and in line with social distancing protocols. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to O’Grady Funeral Directors Ballingarry.

*******

The death has occurred of Brian Horton

Of Rutagh, Herbertstown and formerly of Southend-On-Sea, Britain and France.

Brian passed away peacefully at his residence, September 22, 2021.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Breda Crehan Horton, his family and step family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, niece, relatives and a large circle of friends, in Ireland, Britain and France.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the palliative team and health care professionals in Milford Hospice and the Bons Secours Hospital Tralee.

Brian will be reposing at Davern's funeral home, Hospital, Co. Limerick (V35 XV96) on Thursday September 23 from 5pm until 7pm. His funeral cortege will arrive at The Sacred Heart Church, Herbertstown Friday, September 24 at 11.20am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Caherelly Cemetery.

House private

May he rest in peace

Mass cards can be posted to Davern's Funeral Home.

*******

The death has occurred of Margaret O'Malley (née Power)

Of Tineteriffe, Cappamore

Late of Bilboa.

On September 21, 2021 at University Hospital, Limerick. Employee of Limerick City and County Council and chairperson of Bilboa AC.

Beloved daughter of the late Paddy and Kitty Power and sister in law of the late Anne.

Deeply regretted by her husband Laurence, daughters and son Aoife, Darragh and Róisín, sister Kathleen, Aoife’s partner Denis and Róisín’s partner Seán, brothers in law, sister in law, nieces Cliona and Shona, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing this Thursday evening at Lynch Kelly Funeral Home, Cappamore from 6pm to 8pm.

Removal Friday morning to St. Michael’s Church, Cappamore arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Funeral afterwards to Ballinure cemetery.

Margaret’s funeral Mass will be live streamed on the following link: https://funeralslive.ie/margaret-o-malley/

Please adhere to government guidelines on face coverings and refrain from handshaking.

No flowers please, donations, in lieu, to the Irish Blood Transfusion Service.

*******

The death has occurred of Bridget Randles (née Ryan)#

Of Lotteragh, Bruree

Peacefully at her residence, beloved wife of the late Felix and dear mother of Frances, Gerard, Tom, Felix, Patrick, Ettie, Tony and John. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, brother John, sister Rita (O'Regan), sons-in-law Pat and Declan, daughters-in-law Annette, Máire, Eunice, Danny, Aoife and Pam, 26 grandchildren, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

Reception into the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Bruree for requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Bruree new cemetery.

*******

The death has occurred of Ann Costelloe (née Byrne)

Of Ballysheedy, Limerick

Ann died peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on September 21, 2021. Sadly missed by her loving husband Martin, son Paul, daughter-in-law Siobhán, sisters-in-law Bernie and Kathleen, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Ann is predeceased by her siblings Sean, Vincent and Peg.

Reposing at home on Wednesday, September 22, from 5pm to 8pm for family and close friends only.

Requiem Mass in Donoughmore Church on Thursday, September 23, at 12 noon.

Funeral afterwards to Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

The capacity of the church is limited to 50%, but the Funeral Mass can be viewed live at https://www.facebook.com/dkrparish/.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

*******

The death has occurred of John Moloney

Of Knockeendubh, Tralee Road, Killarney, Kerry and Ballyhahill

Peacefully, in the loving care of the palliative care unit, University Hospital Kerry and surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Eileen (Breen), loving father of Catriona, Elaine, Anna and Caragh and cherished grandad of Seán, Brian, Jack and Abby. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, sons-in-law John White, Paudie Cronin, Jer O Donoghue and Anna's partner Brian Glover, his sisters Mary, Mairéad and Breda, brother Liam, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, his many great friends and his former work colleagues in Pretty Polly and Killarney Town Council. Predeceased by his parents Richard and Kitty, brother James and sister Patricia.

Reposing at O'Shea's funeral home, Killarney, on Wednesday from 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm for family and close friends. Funeral cortege leaving his family home on Friday morning at 11.15 am to arrive at St Mary's Cathedral for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral . Burial afterwards in Killarney Burial Ground, Knockeendubh, Killarney.If you wish to offer your condolences online, please click on the link below. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care. House Private please on Thursday.