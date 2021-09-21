Deaths in Limerick: Tuesday September 21, 2021

The death has occurred of Deirdre Hayes Shelbourne Park, Perth, Australia. September 20th 2021 passed away peacefully in the presence of her friends Geraldine, Ray, Cindy and Craig and under the care of the wonderful doctor, nurses and staff of Joondalup Health Campus, Perth.

Deirdre, dearly loved daughter of the late Billy and Pauline Hayes, much loved sister of Liam (U.K.), Helen (Cork), Pat, Brima, Pauline and Suzanne (Limerick). Sadly missed by her heartbroken brothers and sisters, relatives and friends in Ireland, Australia and worldwide.

Interment will take place in Perth, Australia. Deirdre’s family will hold a private blessing to commemorate her life.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Luddy Coolboy, Kilbehenny, Cork / Ballinasloe, Galway / Kilbehenny, Limerick Killure Castle, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway and formerly of Coolboy, Kilbehenny, Mitchelstown.

On 20 th September 2021 peacefully at Fairyhill Nursing Home, Mallow, Thomas (Tommy) (ex Forrester) , beloved son of the late Patrick and Nora and brother of the late Joan (O’Leary). Sadly missed by his loving brothers, Willie, Patsy, Johnny, sisters Mary (Balmaine), Sheila (Clancy), Nora (Ryan), and Gobnait (Sheeran), lifelong friend Annette, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

The funeral will take place in accordance with current HSE guidelines. Lying in repose at O’Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Kilbehenny. Tommy’s funeral cortege will leave the funeral home at 10.45 am on Thursday for requiem Mass in Kilbehenny Church at 11am followed by cremation at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork. Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchcamlive.ie/KilbehennyAnglesborough.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation at this sad and difficult time. Messages of condolence may be left through the link below.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of James Kelly Croughmorka, Doon, Limerick September 20th 2021, suddenly. Predeceased by his parents Mike and Teresa. Sadly missed by his loving brother John (Los Angeles), sister Nora Hanley (Clonbrick), brother-in-law Jack, aunt Anna Cummins (Knockakelly), nephews Christy and Michael, niece Tracey, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Funeral arrangements later

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of John King The Ranch House, Cork Road, Newcastle West, Limerick. The Ranch House, Cork Road, Newcastle West, Co. Limerick, 20th September 2021, peacefully at Killeline Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan, brother Michael, sisters, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, kind neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception Newcastle West this Thursday, 23rd September, at 11:30am. Cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium. Mass Cards and letters of Sympathy can be sent to Riedys Undertakers. Contact: Riedys, 069-62657.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joss) Costelloe Belmont Hill, Castleconnell, Limerick and St. Trojan, Ile d’Oléron, France. Retired teacher of St. Brigid’s National School, Singland).

September 8th 2021 unexpectedly in his beloved France.

Survived by his wife Dolores, son Rory, daughters Jane, Susan, Emma and Joanne, son-in-law Richard, grandchildren Matthew, Kieran, Luke and Emily, brothers Ben, Gearóid and Claude, sisters Mary and Catherine, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford, Castletroy this Saturday (25th September) at 12 noon followed by a private Cremation Service.

Joss’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed. No flowers please, donations if desired to Acquired Brain Injury Ireland. https://www.abiireland.ie/

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted to 50% of the church’s capacity and in line with social distancing protocols. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

