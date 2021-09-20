Deaths in Limerick: Monday September 20, 2021

The death has occurred of Mary Burke Ballynoe, Ballingarry, Limerick. Peacefully, in UHL, on September 18th 2021.

Predeceased by her sisters Eily and Lil, brothers Jack, PatJoe and Willie. Sadly missed by her sister Joan Ahern (Ardagh), brother-in-law Jack, sisters-in-law Doreen and Ollie, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Arriving at the Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Ballingarry, this Tuesday, September 21st, for 11.30am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

A Special thank you to the management and staff of Beechwood House Nursing home Newcastlewest.

In compliance with current HSE guidelines, Mary's Funeral Mass will be limited to family & friends only. Condolences can be sent to O'Grady Funeral Directors, Ballingarry, or by clicking the link below.

Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Sean Treacy Upper Careys Road, Limerick City, Limerick. September 16th 2021 peacefully in Milford Care Centre. Dearly loved father of Dylan. Sadly missed by his son Dylan, Caroline, his sisters Annette, Brenda, Patricia, Mary and Deirdre, brothers Seamus and Paddy, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing for family and close friends will take place in Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street, this Tuesday (21st September) from 4.30pm to 6.00pm. Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place in the Dominicans Church, Glentworth Street, this Wednesday (22nd September) at 10.30am, followed by burial in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind.

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted to 50% of the church’s capacity and in line with social distancing protocols. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of John Paul Le Compte Castlerock, Castleconnell, Limerick and London, passed away peacefully in Milford Care Centre, 19th September 2021. Beloved partner of Claire. Sadly missed by his loving father Eric, daughter Harriet, grandchildren Darcey, Harry and Nelly, brothers Michael, David and Ian, sisters-in-law Karen and Sue, nephews and niece, Claire's family, extended family and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home Castleconnell on Wednesday 22nd September from 6 PM to 7.30 PM. for family and close friends . Arrival on Thursday 23rd at St. Joseph’s Church Castleconnell for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m. which will be broadcast on www.castleconnellparish.ie and 106.3 FM followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 2 p.m. Please adhere to government guidelines. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Robert William (Bob) Boggie

Norwood Park, St. Patrick's Road, Limerick City, Limerick



Late of C.I.E. and former Referee Inspector with the F.A.I. Bob, died (peacefully) at his residence

Beloved husband of the late Mary. Very deeply regretted by his son Farn, daughters Jan, Fay and Catherine, sons-in-law Chris and Bob, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sister, other relatives, friends and neighbours. May He Rest in Peace

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Chloe Higgins Sarsfield Park, Lord Edward Street, Limerick City, Limerick. Chloe, died (suddenly) at her residence, on September 17th 2021

Recently predeceased by her partner Dale. Very deeply regretted by her parents Martin and Michelle, daughters Tia and Charley, sisters Leona and Megan, grandparents Richie and Ann, Johnny and Geraldine, uncles, aunts, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Chloe, will repose at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday (September 23rd) from 3pm to 5pm (for family and close friends). Requiem Mass (for family and close friends) will take place at 11.00am on Friday (September 24th) in St. Saviour's Dominican Church, Glentworth Street. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (old) Cemetery.

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Teresa Coughlan (née Reen) Woodlawn Park, Ballysimon Road, Limerick City, Limerick



Formerly of Keating Street, Killalee, Limerick. Teresa, died peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick, on September 16th 2021, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Sean and loving mother of Damian and Kathryn.

Greatly missed by her son-in-law Jack and her adoring grandchildren Daniel and Isaac. Sadly missed by her sisters Pat Deeney, Joan Fitzgerald, Eileen Noonan, Kathy Reen-O'Sullivan, brother Michael Reen, her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and Teresa's many nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Predeceased by her beloved daughter-in-law Sinèad Dinneen, her brothers Larry Reen and Gerry Reen, her sisters Breda McInerney and Mary Enright.

May She Rest in Peace

Teresa, will repose at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Tuesday (September 21st) from 5.30pm to 6.30pm (for family and close friends). A private Humanist Service will take place at Shannon Crematorium on Wednesday (September 22nd). The Funeral Cortege will pass the family home, in Woodlawn Park, at 11am enroute to the Crematorium.

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of John Lynch ''Fernhill House'', Eyon, Cappamore, Limerick



Lynch, John, “Fernhill House”, Eyon, Cappamore, Co. Limerick. 20th Sept 2021, peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Sadly missed by his loving wife Frances, daughters Bernadette, and Susan, son John, sons in law Liam and Fergal, daughter in law Carmel, grandchildren Caylem, Annalese and Adam, brothers Tony, Liam and Thomas, sisters Mary, Joan, Breda and Ann, extended family, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home Cappamore on Thursday evening 23rd September from 6 PM to 7.30 p.m. for family and close friends. Arrival on Friday 24th September at St. Nicholas Church Boher for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m. traveling via Eyon Cross. Burial afterwards in Abington cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Milford Care centre. House Private please.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Veronica (Vera) SARSFIELD (née McGee) Convent View Terrace, Clare Street, Limerick City, Limerick Late of the City Theatre. Vera died peacefully, after a short illness, at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Frank and dearest mother of Esma (Murphy), Madeline (Fitzgerald), Frank and the late Jacqueline (Earls). Sadly missed by her loving children, grandchildren Clive, Colin, Jamie, Brian, Keith and Steven, special great-grandchild Jack, sons-in-law John and William, daughter-in-law Colette, sister May, brothers Walter and Ronnie, brother-in-law Eugene, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours & friends.

Recently pre-deceased by her son-in-law Eugene.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday September 22nd from 5pm to 6.30pm for family and close friends only.

Requiem Mass in St. John’s Cathedral on Thursday September 23rd at 11:00am.

Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

The capacity of the church is limited to 50%, but the Funeral Mass can be viewed here.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

