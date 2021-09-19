Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, September 19, 2021

The death has occurred of Dale Hannon, Clarina Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston.

Dale, died suddenly, in Tenerife.

Predeceased by his parents Olivia and Billy, his recently deceased partner Chloe. Very deeply regretted by his aunt Lisa, brother Dylan, cousins Kersley and Kayden, grandmother Bridget, uncle Pa and partner Cathy, nephew, niece, other relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Dale, will repose at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Tuesday (September 21st) from 2pm to 4pm (for family and close friends). Requiem Mass (for family and close friends) will take place at 11.30am on Wednesday (September 22nd) in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road, funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Sr Laurence Duggan, College Road, Cork City, and Limerick.

On September 18th 2021, peacefully at Bon Secours Convent, College Road, Cork, SR. LAURENCE, sister of Bon Secours, beloved daughter of the late James and Mary and sister of the late Ann.

Sadly, missed by her cousins especially Kathleen, her Bon Secours Community, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Wilton Funeral Home, Sarsfield Road of Jerh. O’ Connor Ltd on Tuesday (September 21st) from 4pm to 5pm for family and close friends only. Requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday (September 22nd) in The Sacred Heart Church Western Road. (Under new government guidelines the capacity of the church is limited to 50%) but can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/sacredheartcork Funeral afterwards to St. Colman’s Cemetery, Cobh. (All those attending funeral services are asked to please respect social distancing guidelines)

Please leave your personal message for Sr. Laurence’s family and community on the condolence section on rip.ie or through www.jerhoconnorfuneralhomes.ie

“May she rest in peace”