Deaths in Limerick - September 17, 2021

The death has occurred of Mary Walsh (née Meaney) of Limerick city. Late of Athlunkard Nursing Home, formerly of Tara Court, Watergate Limerick.

Pre-deceased by her husband Sonny; parents Dan and Mary and brother Johnny.

Dearly missed by her daughters Noreen and Laura; sons-in-law Don and Ping, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Monday (September 20) from 9.30am to 10.30am (for family and close friends only).

Remains arriving for at St Michael's Church, Denmark Street for 11am Mass with Cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium (1pm).

_______________________

The death has occurred of Pat O'Gorman of Clounanna, Patrickswell, Limerick.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Vina; children Andrew, David, Aisling, Barry and Niamh; grandchildren Patrick, Scott, Amelie, Corey, Paul, Luke and Éabha; son-in-law Jamie; daughters-in-law Áine, Amanda and Breege; sisters Kathleen and Lily, brother John, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives & friends.

Requiem Mass will take place in the Church of the Blessed Virgin, Patrickswell, at 12 noon on Tuesday (September 21) with burial afterwards (via Clounanna) at Crecora Cemetery.

Pat's Funeral Mass will be live-streamed here.

_______________________

The death has occurred of Mary McNamara of Woodlawn Drive, Dooradoyle, Limerick. Late nursing staff St. Camillus Hospital and formerly of Conigar, Mungret.

Predeceased by her parents Sheila and Tom; her brother Michael and brother-in-law Ronan. Sadly missed by her sisters Nora and Cecilia; brother Paddy; brother-in-law Tadhg; sisters-in-law Clare and Josephine, nieces, nephews, other relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing, for family and close friends, at her home on Sunday (September 19) from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass at St. Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle, on Monday (September 20) at 12.30pm, with burial afterwards in Old Mungret Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

_______________________

The death has occurred of Mavis McDonnell (née Hackett) of Dublin & Limerick.

Predeceased by her husband Liam and brother Noel Hackett. Loving mother of John (Mayo), Bette (San Francisco).

Sadly missed by her sister Ann Hackett, brother Tony Hackett and sister Mercedes Byrne; sisters-in-law Eileen and Marie and brother-in-law Brian, Elke Miebach and her nephews and nieces.

A private cremation service will take place on Monday (September 20) at Mount Jerome crematorium, Dublin.

_______________________

The death has occurred of James Jim Loughman of Knocklisheen road, Ballynanty, Limerick. Formerly of 18 Knocklisheen Road, Ballynanty. Late of Ranks and University of Limerick.

Husband of the late Philly. Survived by his daughter Gemma; sons Gerry, Paul, and Leonard; son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren all other relatives and many great friends.

Requiem Mass on Monday (September 20) at 11am in St Lelia's Church, Limerick with burial afterwards in Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

James' Funeral cortège will proceed up Knocklisheen Road onto Ballygrennan, and down Ballynanty Road.

Click here to watch live-stream of the Funeral Mass.

Family flowers only. Donations to Cahercalla Hospice and Nursing Home, Ennis.

_______________________

The death has occurred of Joan Harris McComiskey of Rhebogue, Limerick city. Formerly of Hyde Road and late of Aer Rianta.

Predeceased by her son Marc and husband Pat. Sadly missed by her sisters Annette and Stephanie; brother Fr. John O.P., sister-in-law Marion; brothers-in-law Gerry and John, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place in the Dominicans Church, Glentworth Street, on Monday (September 20) at 11am followed by private cremation.

May they all rest in peace