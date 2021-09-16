Deaths in Limerick: Thursday, September 16, 2021

The death occurred of John Anderson of Carrigbeg, Doon, Limerick / Tipperary on April 9 2020 (peacefully). Deeply regretted by his loving sister Peggy, brother-in-law Michael Noel, niece Julieanne, nephews Kieran, Gearóid and Michael-Joseph and their partners, grandnieces, grandnephew, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. Due to the current National Guidelines John’s funeral took place privately. Memorial Mass will take place on Saturday, 18th September, at 6.30pm in St. Patrick's Church Doon.

The death has occurred of Paddy (Patrick) Byrnes (Avon House, Drombanna, Co. Limerick, formerly of Bristol, University of Limerick and Limerick Golf Club). On September 15th 2021 peacefully. Sadly missed by his wife Nora, son’s Pat and John, daughters Ann and Liz, daughter-in-law Jane, grandchildren Eoin and Colm O’Loughlin, Finn and Orla Byrnes, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Paddy will repose at his residence for family and close friends this Friday (17th September) from 5.00pm to 8.00pm. Paddy’s cortege will arrive at Crecora Church for Requiem Mass on Saturday (18th September) at 2.30pm with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Please ensure social distancing.

The death has occurred of Hugh Fitzgerald of Ballyglass, Ardnacrusha, Clare / Limerick City. Formerly of Bengal Terrace and Bishop Street. Late of Clover Meats and Howmedica. Hugh died at University Hospital, Limerick on 16th September 2021. Beloved father of Ger, Susan and AnnMarie. Sadly missed by his loving children, sister Noreen, sons-in-law John and Gearóid, daughter-in-law Sarah, grandchildren Eoghan, Stephanie and Gabriela, Ashlee and Sophie, Abby, Moya and Zoë, other relatives and friends. Reposing at home V94 WR1E on Sunday, September 19th, from 5pm to 7pm for family and close friends only. Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street, Limerick on Monday, September 20th, at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of John Golden of Little Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick City. Former staff of St Joseph's Hospital, Mulgrave Street. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Esther, and sister Evelyn. Very deeply and sadly missed by his sister Esther and her partner Mick, brother Martin and he's wife Mary, nephews Ger, Fergal and Sean, nieces Rena, Joanne, Siobhan and Fiona, all other relatives and many great friends. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Peter McVerry Trust. Reposing at Cross's Funeral home on Monday, 20th of September, from 3.00pm to 5.00pm (for family and close friends). Requiem Mass on Tuesday, the 21st of September, at 11am in St Michael's Church, Denmark Street, Limerick Burial afterwards in Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Kitty (Catherine) Hickey (née Mc Inerney) of Bishop St., Limerick City, Limerick / Ardnacrusha, Clare. Peacefully in Riverdale Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by her loving family daughters Amanda and Michelle, grandchildren Charlie and Tommy, sisters Bridget and Marion, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing in Mc Mahon's Funeral Home, Blackwater this Friday (17th September) from 6pm to 7pm. Arriving for Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Athlunkard St., this Saturday (18th September) at 11am followed by burial afterwards in St Peter's and Paul's Church Cemetery, Crecora.

The death has occurred of Sheila Jones (née Teahan) of Charleville, Cork / Kilmallock, Limerick. Peacefully at her residence Church View, Charleville. Beloved wife of the late Patrick and dear mother of Helen, Anna Marie and Bernadette. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters, sons-in-law Patrick, Philip and Dan, grandchildren Patricia and John, relatives and friends. A private funeral has taken place for Sheila.. A special thanks to The management and staff of Church View Retirement Village and to the Palliative Care nurses at Marymount University Hospital and Hospice.

The death has occurred of Christopher McInerney of Walnut Court, Kennedy Park, Limerick City, Limerick. Survived by his sons and daughters, daughters in law, partners, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters, brothers and sisters in law, nephews and nieces, all other relatives and many friends. Reposing at Cross's Funeral home on Tuesday 21st of September from 3.00pm to 5.00pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday the 22nd of September at 11am in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Roxboro Road, Limerick. Burial afterwards in Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary (May) O’Brien (nee Twomey), (Rathmale, Mungret, Co. Limerick. Formerly of Shanagolden, Co. Limerick). On September 16th 2021 peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of Denis. Dearly loved mother of Geraldine, Dermot, Maria, Noel, David, Carol and Deirdre. Sadly missed by her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, beloved grandchildren, brothers Sean and Martin, sister Margaret, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends especially her long-time friend Patty Garvey. Reposing for family and close friends will take place in Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street, this Sunday (19th September) from 6.00pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place in Raheen Church, Raheen, this Monday (20th September) at 11.30am, followed by burial in Old Mungret Cemetery.Mary’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed.

