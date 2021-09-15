Deaths in Limerick - September 15, 2021

The death has occurred of Eileen Collins (née Frahill)

Of Lynwood Park, St. Patrick’s Road

Eileen died peacefully, in the loving care of all the staff of Riverdale Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late Jack, dearest mother of Antoinette, Pat, Miriam and John. The last member of the Frahill Family, Thomondgate to pass away. Sadly missed by her children, sons-in-law Fergus and Terry, daughters-in-law Margaret and Estelle, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Requiem Mass will take place on Friday, September 17 in St. John’s Cathedral at 1:30pm. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Extension cemetery.

The capacity of the church is limited to 50%, but the funeral Mass can be viewed at https://www.churchservices.tv/limerickcathedral

Family flowers only donations if desired to Alzheimer Society of Ireland

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Vincent McElligott

Of 7 Claughaun Court, Garryowen

Late CIE bus driver and Garryowen F.C.

Vincent died peacefully at Riverdale Nursing Home on September 14, 2021. Beloved husband of Nancy and dearest father of Paddy, Ger, Helen, Vincent, Marie, Tony, Caroline, Anne, Michael and the late John. Sadly missed by his loving wife, family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-granddaughter, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday, September 16, from 5.30pm to 6.30pm for family and close friends only.

Requiem Mass in St John’s Cathedral on Friday, September 17, at 10am. Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.

The capacity of the church is limited to 50%, but the funeral Mass can be viewed at https://www.churchservices.tv/limerickcathedral

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Mary O’Sullivan (née Geraghty)

Of Caherdavin Lawn, Caherdavin and Straffan, Kildare

Mary died peacefully, on September 14, 2021 in the wonderful care of Mary and Steve and their exceptional staff, at Riverdale Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her brothers Micheál, Séamus, and Pat.

Greatly loved and missed by her husband Tony, daughters Lucy (London), Katy (Melbourne) and Dorothy (London), sons-in-law Tim and Bill, her darling grandchildren Alannah, Patrick and Theo, sisters Ada, Shelagh and Carmel, brother Andy, her nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

House private. Family flowers only please.

Funeral arrangements will be posted later.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Dr Thomas Ryan

Of Ashbourne, Meath and Limerick

Thomas passed away peacefully under the dedicated care of the staff of Woodlands, Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Predeceased by his brother Eamon and grandson Finn, survived by his wife Mary, children Pearse, John, Ann, Myles, Eavan, and Aengus, all of his 16 grandchildren, daughters-in-law, Richelle, Amanda, Christine and Nicola, sons-in-law John and Sasha, sister Nuala, brothers Justin and Denis, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, Aunt-in-law, relatives and friends. Thomas will be reposing at Ryans Funeral Home(A84 CX52) from 5pm to 7pm this Thursday evening. Funeral Mass on Friday morning in the Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Ashbourne at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Donaghmore Cemetery. Strict Covid restrictions will be in place at all times. The Funeral attendance will be limited to 50% of church capacity.

Ar Dheis Dé go Raibh a Anam Dílis.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live on: http://www.ashbourneparish.ie/news/church-services-tv/