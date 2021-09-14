Deaths in Limerick: Tuesday September 14, 2021

The death has occurred of Maurice Dore Killucan, Westmeath / Limerick / Greystones, Wicklow September 11th 2021, unexpectedly. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Becky (née Loftus) daughters Rachel, Emma and Siobhan, son Brian, heartbroken parents John and Thelma, siblings Anita, Marian, John and Karen, parents-in-law Lynne and Denis, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends.

May he rest in peace

In line with Government and H.S.E advice regarding public gatherings, a small private funeral will be held on Thursday, September 16th at 2pm in Holy Rosary Church, Greystones, Co. Wicklow followed by private cremation. Maurice’s family ask that over the coming days, everyone who knew Maurice would take some time to light a candle or say a prayer in his memory.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy c/o Mark Kinsella, Funeral Directors, Greystones, Co. Wicklow. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to https://jigsaw.ie/

To view Maurice’s Funeral Mass please click on the following link; http://www.greystonesparish.ie/our-parish/our-parish-webcam/

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Cornelius (Connie) O'Dwyer Thorpe Nursing Home, Clarina / Beech Hill, James Borough, Limerick /Dundrum, Tipperary and Doon, Limerick. Peacefully, at UHL following a short illness in his 87th year. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Mary O`Dwyer, brothers William (Bill),Denis, and sister Anastasia.



Deeply regretted by his brother John (UK),nieces and nephews, sisters in law, Helen and Rosario, and his many friends in Beech Hill and St. Joseph's Hospital Limerick. Con will be missed by the care staff at Thorpe Nursing Home, Clarina where he was lovingly cared for.



May He Rest In Peace



Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Thursday (September 16th) from 9.45am to 10.30am (for family and close friends).



Requiem Mass at 11.00am in Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Roxborough Rd, Limerick, followed by interment in Clonoulty, Co. Tipperary.



Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mary Ita Twomey (née Barry) Kilatil, Ballingarry, Limerick / Abbeyfeale, Limerick and formerly of Dromstrasna South, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick. September 13th 2021, peacefully after a short illness at University Hospital Limerick. Sister of the late Eddie and Denis.

Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband Richie, daughters Teresa and Johanna, sons Eddie and Richard, son in law Gerard, daughter in law Carol, Richards partner Elaine, adoring grandchildren Siobhán, Shannon, Conor, and Rebecca, brother John, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing this Wednesday evening at her home in Kilatril from 6pm to 8pm for family and close friends. Mary Ita's funeral cortege will leave her home on Thursday morning at 11:30am en route to St Joseph's Church, Granagh for 12 noon family Funeral Mass confined to 50 percent capacity. With burial immediately afterwards to the local cemetery as per covid guidelines.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to the Stroke Unit University Hospital Limerick. Mass cards or letters of sympathy can be posted to Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom. Condolence Book open via the link below.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Anne (Annie) Moloney (née Lonergan) Ballycampion, Bruff, Limerick. September 14th 2021 peacefully at home. Predeceased by her husband Michael, her sister Margaret and brother Jack. Sadly missed by her sons John, Donel and Michael, sister Dolly (Mary), daughter-in-law Margaux, nieces, nephews, grand-daughter Roisin, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

May she rest in peace.

Anne’s cortege will leave her sons residence at 10.30am on Thursday (16th September) enroute to S.s. Peter and Paul’s Church, Bruff for Requiem Mass at 11.00am, which will be live streamed here, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St. Joseph’s foundation, Charleville.

Please ensure social distancing. Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Butler's Funeral Home, Crawford St., Bruff.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Margaret O'Sullivan (née Arnold) Lisheen Park, Patrickswell, Limerick



Wife of the late John O'Sullivan. Very deeply regretted by her loving family, sons John and Peter, daughter Joan, brother Sean, sisters Kathleen and Bernie, grandchildren John, Lucy, Molly and peter, daughters in-law, sister in-law Jennie, brother in-law, nieces, nephews, all other relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Thursday (September 16th) from 3.00pm to 5.00pm (for family and close friends to pay their respects). Arriving for Requiem Mass at 12.00pm Friday (Sept 17th) in Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Patrickswell, Limerick, followed by Burial in St Mary's New Cemetery Patrickswell.

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

