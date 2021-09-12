Deaths in Limerick: Sunday September 12, 2021

The death has occurred of Mary McCabe (née Byrnes) Oriel, Ballynagown, Lisnagry, Limerick / Clones, Monaghan. Formerly of Clones, Co. Monaghan.

Mary passed away peacefully, in her 100th year, on 11th September 2021 in the loving care of the staff at St. Michael’s Nursing Home, Caherconlish. Predeceased by her husband Martin, little baby angel, son Dermot and grandsons Dónall and Robert. Sadly missed by her sons Pat and Martin, her daughter Eithne Egan, sisters Margaret and Annie, son-in-law Con, daughters-in-law Rosita and Catherine, grandchildren Aishling, Martin, Michael, Aoife, Ciara and Conor, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandchildren, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

May She Rest in Peace

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Dan Ryan (Connie) Cappanaville, Upperchurch, Tipperary / Doon, Limerick



Formerly Commonaline, Doon, Co. Limerick. Peacefully in the excellent care of the staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Predeceased by his wife Bridie and sister Joan. Deeply regretted by his sons Neil and Donal, daughters in law Attracta and Grainne, grandchildren Breda, Larry, Danny and Conor, brothers Tom and Michael, sister in law, brother in law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest in Peace. Reposing at the O'Dwyers Funeral Home, Upperchurch, on Monday evening for family and friends from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning in The Sacred Heart Church, Upperchurch, at 11.30am followed by burial in the local cemetery. Messages of condolence can be left in the condolence section below. Dan's funeral Mass can be viewed on the link https://churchcamlive.ie/upperchurchdrombane-parish/ Please adhere to Government guidelines regarding handshaking, face coverings and social distancing.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mary Sheehan (née Ryan) Ballykeelaun, Parteen, Clare / Parteen, Limerick. Formerly of Garryowen. Former International Table Tennis player. Formerly of Ferenka and UL. Mary, passed away peacefully at home after a long illness bravely borne surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her daughter Hazel and sister Tessie.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her heartbroken husband Michael, her loving daughter Grace, her sisters Jeddie (Geraldine) McHugh, Connie Kiely, brothers David and Thomas, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, Grace's partner Ben, all other relatives and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Mary's family would like to thank Dr. Liam Casserly and all the staff from Dialysis Unit, UHL for their exceptional and wonderful care for so many years.

Mary's cortège will leave her home on Wednesday morning (September 15th) for requiem mass at 11am in St. John's Cathedral, Cathedral Place.

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Dialysis Unit UHL and Milford Hospice

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Jason Slattery Wright Laught, Lisnagry, Limerick. Formerly of Lelia Place, Clare Street, Limerick.

Unexpectedly, Jason passed away on Saturday (September 11th) 2021, surrounded by his loving and heartbroken family.

Very deeply regretted by his loving parents Darren and Karen, brother Colm, sisters Ciara and Roisin, grandparents Sal and Breeda Slattery, John (predeceased) and Eileen Wright, aunts, uncles, gran-aunts, gran-uncles, a large extended family all other relatives and many dear friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Arriving Tuesday (September 14th) for 12.30pm Mass in St. John's Cathedral, Cathedral Place.

Funeral afterwards to Mt St Laurence Ext Cemetery.

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

