Deaths in Limerick: Saturday, September 11, 2021

The death has occurred (at Maria Goretti Nursing Home, Kilmallock) of William (Willie) Irwin of Athlacca Post Office, Athlacca.
Very deeply regretted by his brothers Tommy, Monsignor Pat (Florida); sisters Sr. Carita, Teresa (Hanrahan), Sr. Maura, brother-in-law Jerry, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, friends, and kind neighbours especially the Breen family.
Reposing at Daffy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock this Saturday with Evening Prayer at 8pm, for family and close friends.
Willie’s funeral cortege will leave his residence in Athlacca, at 11.40am on Sunday (September 12) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in St John the Baptist Church, Athlacca - click here for live stream.
Burial afterwards in the Old cemetery Athlacca.
The death has occurred (at Roseville Nursing Home, Kilonan, Ballysimon, Limerick) of Ann Murphy (née Duggan) of Bonaventure Place, Cork City.
Beloved wife of the late Daniel (Donie) and loving mother of Anita, Con, Gerard and Mark. Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Noel; grandchildren Molly, Noely and lynsdey, great-grandson Tommie, extended family and friends.
Reposing at Fordes Funeral Home South Gate Bridge , Cork on Monday (September) between 5pm and 6pm for family and close friends.
Requiem Mass on Tuesday (September 14) in St Finbarr’s South Church at 11.30am.
Burial afterwards in St Joseph’s Cemetery.
