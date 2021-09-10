Deaths in Limerick - September 10, 2021

The death has occurred of Jimmy Portley of Preston, England and, Ballyneety, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Jean; daughters Mary and Annette; brothers Michael, Morgan and Anthony, sisters Mary and Helen, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Memorial Mass for Jimmy will take place on Sunday (September 12) in St Patrick's Church, Knockea, at 11am. Funeral Mass will take place in Preston at a later date.

____________________________

The death has occurred of Angela Moynihan (née Doheny) of South Claughaun Road, Garryowen, Limerick.

Predeceased by her loving husband Michael Moynihan.

Regretted by her daughters Denise, Esther and Josephine; sons Andrew and Michael; grandchildren Sarah, Christopher, Daniel, Nicole, Rachel, Lynsey, David, Steven, James, Caitlin, Luke, Emma and Megan; great-grandchildren Jake, Amber, Arlo, Sarah, Christopher, Nathan, Lee and Clodagh, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Monday (September 13) from 3pm to 5pm (for family and close friends).

Removal on Tuesday (September 14) to arrive for 11am Mass in St John's Cathedral, Cathedral Place - click here for live stream.

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (old) Cemetery.

____________________________

The death has occurred of Breda Hanley (née Mason) of 44 Lenihan Avenue, Prospect, Limerick city. Predeceased by her husband Ger.

Sadly missed by her loving son Kevin, daughter-in-law Marie, nephew Gerard O’Sullivan, beloved grandsons Gerard and Christopher, their partners Shona and Samantha and her great-granddaughter Mia; brother Clement; sisters Angela and Phyllis (Portsmouth), nephews, nieces, extended family and friends, especially her two best friends Deirdre and Noreen.

Breda will be reposing at her residence from 2pm on Sunday (September 12) for family and friends. Requiem Mass will take place in our Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road on Monday (September 13) at 11am followed by burial in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

____________________________

The death has occurred of Joe Grimes of Crowe Lane, Portarlington, Laois. Formerly of Fedamore, Limerick

Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Sharon and Mary; sons Tom, Joe and Sean, sister Kathleen, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Mahers Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Saturday (September 11) from 6pm with Rosary at 7pm.

Requiem Mass at 12 midday on Monday in St John The Baptist Church, Fedamore with interment afterwards in Fedamore (New) Cemetery.

____________________________

The death has occurred of Edmond (Ned) Bourke of Boheroe, Old Pallas, Pallasgreen, Limerick.

Predeceased by his brother Mike and sister Nellie, other relatives; his good friend Noel & a wide circle of neighbours & friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral home Pallasgreen this Saturday (September 11) from 5pm to 6.30pm with Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11.30am in Nicker Church. Burial afterwards in Old Pallas Cemetery.

____________________________

The death has occurred of Bridget Behan (née Haigney) of Carnane, Fedamore. Late of Coolboy, Tinahely, County Wicklow.

Predeceased by her late husband Chris. Deeply missed by her sisters Mary & Hannie (England); the Moloney family, Mike, Mary Bridgit, Catherine, Maria, Michelle, Ann and their families; her sister-in-law Maureen Haigney, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends & neighbours.

Removal from Cross's Funeral Home, Ballyneety, on Saturday (September 11) at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church Fedamore.

Fneral Mass (for family and friends only) will be celebrated in St John the Baptist Church, Fedamore, on Sunday (September 12) at 11.30am followed by interment afterwards in Coolafancy Cemetery, Tinahely, County Wicklow.

May they all rest in peace