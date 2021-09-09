Deaths in Limerick: Thursday, September 9, 2021

May they rest in peace
The death has occurred of Mary Fullerton (née O'Donoghue) of Dromroe, Tournafulla and Bristol, England. Died peacefully on the 13th April 2021, in St Peter's Hospice, Bristol. Beloved wife of Eoin, loving mother of Caoimhe and Niamh. Deeply missed and remembered with much love and affection by her sisters Noreen (Walsh), Shivaun (O'Connor), Eileen (Curtin), Ita (O'Rourke), brother Con, mother-in-law Claire, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, uncle, aunt, relatives and a wide circle of friends and neighbours. Requiem Mass for Mary took place on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Clifton Cathedral, Bristol at 12.00 p.m. live streamed on: https://www.churchservices.tv/cliftoncathedral
A private Requiem Mass for Mary will take place in St. Patrick’s Church, Tournafulla on Saturday, September 11, at 11am. Interment of ashes afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following: Templeglantine, Tournafulla & Mouncollins Parishes Facebook page. Requiem Mass will also be broadcast on channel 105.1 FM locally.
----------
The death has occurred of Jimmy Portley of Preston, England and Ballyneety, Limerick. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Jean, daughters Mary and Annette, brothers Michael, Morgan and Anthony, sisters Mary and Helen, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Jimmy's funeral will take place in Preston. Details will be advised at a later date.
