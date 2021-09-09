Search

09/09/2021

Deaths in Limerick: Thursday, September 9, 2021

Deaths in Limerick: Thursday, September 9, 2021

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

The death has occurred of Mary Fullerton (née O'Donoghue) of Dromroe, Tournafulla and Bristol, England. Died peacefully on the 13th April 2021, in St Peter's Hospice, Bristol. Beloved wife of Eoin, loving mother of Caoimhe and Niamh. Deeply missed and remembered with much love and affection by her sisters Noreen (Walsh), Shivaun (O'Connor), Eileen (Curtin), Ita (O'Rourke), brother Con, mother-in-law Claire, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, uncle, aunt, relatives and a wide circle of friends and neighbours. Requiem Mass for Mary took place on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Clifton Cathedral, Bristol at 12.00 p.m. live streamed on: https://www.churchservices.tv/cliftoncathedral
A private Requiem Mass for Mary will take place in St. Patrick’s Church, Tournafulla on Saturday, September 11, at 11am. Interment of ashes afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following: Templeglantine, Tournafulla & Mouncollins Parishes Facebook page. Requiem Mass will also be broadcast on channel 105.1 FM locally.

----------

The death has occurred of Jimmy Portley of Preston, England and Ballyneety, Limerick. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Jean, daughters Mary and Annette, brothers Michael, Morgan and Anthony, sisters Mary and Helen, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Jimmy's funeral will take place in Preston. Details will be advised at a later date. 

 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media