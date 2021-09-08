Deaths in Limerick - September 8, 2021

The death has occurred of Francis (Frank) Byrne.

Of Newtown, Monaleen

Retired Revenue Commissioner. Frank died peacefully at Milford Hospice.

Beloved husband of Eileen and dearest father of Joanne, Debbie and the late Gregory and Stuart.

Sadly missed by his loving wife and daughters, grandchildren, son-in-law Paul, daughter-in-law Catherine, brother Robert, sisters Veronica & Dolores, other relatives, neighbours, ballroom dancing partners and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday September 9 from 5-6pm for family and close friends only.

Requiem Mass will take place in Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen on Friday September 10 at 12 noon.

Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

The capacity of the church is limited to 50%, but the funeral Mass will be live streamed at https://www.churchservices.tv/monaleen

Frank's funeral cortège will pass the family home at 11:40am (approx) on Friday

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Hospice

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

*******

The death has occurred of Veronica Harris (née Hassett)

Sutton, Dublin and Limerick

Harris (née Hassett), (Sutton, Dublin and formerly of Limerick) on September 8. 2021 (after a long illness) at St. Francis Hospice, Raheny; Veronica (Ronnie), adored and cherished wife of 64 years to Noel and loving mother of Shane, Sonia and Noel William. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Kitty and Phil, grandchildren Stephen and Charlotte, brother-in-law William Leahy, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Due to government restrictions, a funeral Mass limited to 100 mourners will take place on Saturday morning (September 11, 2021) at 11:30am in St. Fintan’s Church, Sutton, followed by funeral to Glasnevin Crematorium.

Ronnie’s funeral Mass may be viewed via the following link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-fintans-parish-church-sutton-dublin

No flowers, by request.

Donations, in lieu, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

*******

The death has occurred of John (Seanie) Heffernan

Of Sarsfield Court, Garryowen and Caherconlish

Died (peacefully) at University Hospital Limerick

Very deeply regretted by his sons Jonathan and Kevin, daughter Joanne, daughter-in-law Stephanie, grandchildren Nikita, Dara, Rhys, Logan, Ebony and Renae, other relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Thursday, September 9 from 2.00pm to 4.00pm (for family and close friends). Removal on Friday, September 10 to arrive for 11.00am Mass in St. John's Cathedral, Cathedral Place.

Mass will be streamed live at https://www.churchservices.tv/limerickcathedral

Funeral afterwards to Inch St. Lawrence Cemetery, Caherconlish.

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of John Kenny

Of Woodlawn Park, Ballysimon Road, Limerick City

Formerly of Bus Eireann and CIE Tours International

John, died (peacefully) at St. John's Hospital, Limerick

Predeceased by his loving wife Hannah, son Paul, brothers Peter, Liam and Eamonn.

Very deeply regretted by his daughters Valerie and Bernadette, son Martin, sister Josie, brothers Paddy, Joe and Michael, grandchildren Rachel, Niamh, Katie, Darragh, Aaron, Eve and Evan, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, other relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Thursday, September 9 from 4.00pm to 5.00pm for family and close friends. Removal on Friday, September 10 to arrive for 12.30pm Mass in St John's Cathedral, Cathedral Place.

Mass will be streamed live at https://www.churchservices.tv/limerickcathedral

Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery in Mungret.

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Sandra Reynor

Of Ballinacurra

Suddenly, at University Hospital Limerick

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, Marie Storan, brother David, Liza (Mulcahy) Smalle, Jane (Mulcahy) Clancy, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace

Arriving at St John's Cathedral, Cathedral Place, on Saturday, September 11 for 3.00pm Mass followed by private family cremation Service at Shannon Crematorium.

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

House strictly private

*******

The death has occurred of Maura Bourke (née Broderick)

Of Rathina, Newcastle West and Moyvane, Kerry

Died on September 6, 2021, peacefully, at St Catherine's Nursing Home, in the company of her family. Pre-deceased by her husband Michael and brothers Sean and Danny. Deeply regretted by her sons Pat, John and Mike, daughters Bridget (Lunn), Leonora (Murphy), brothers Patsy and Larry, sister Eileen (Shanahan), daughters-in-law Mary, Fiona and Julianne, sons-in-law Mathew and Declan, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

In accordance with government guidelines, a private funeral Mass will take place in the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West, on Friday, September 10, at 11.30am for family and close friends. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on: https://youtu.be/KtcLhw5RfT8

Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Riedy’s Undertakers, Newcastle West.

*******

The death has occurred of Patrick O’Brien

Of Limerick City

New Brunswick, New Jersey and formerly of 2 St. Mary’s Terrace, Island Road

Pat died on Friday, March 5, 2021, after a short illness.

Pre-deceased by his loving parents Pat and Mary O’Brien and his brother Dermot. Sadly missed by his brother Keith, his sisters Jane, Lynda, Annette and Freda, brothers-in-law Noel, Tony and Declan and his sister-in-law Janice, nieces, nephews, aunt Evelyn, cousins especially Eileen, Annette and Margaret, his best friend Mark, other relatives and a large circle of friends in New Brunswick.

Rest in peace.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street, on Saturday September 11 at 10am, followed by burial of ashes in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The capacity of the church is limited to 50%.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.