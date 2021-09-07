Deaths in Limerick: Tuesday September 7, 2021

The death has occurred of Betty Daly (née O'Sullivan) Birmingham and formerly of Canuig, Mastergeehy, Cahersiveen, Kerry / Templeglantine, Limerick



Betty Daly (nee O' Sullivan), Birmingham and formerly of Canuig, Mastergeehy, Cahersiveen and also of Templeglantine, Co. Limerick, London and New York. On the 20th of August 2021, Betty passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of John, loving mother of Elizabeth and Gerard and much loved grandmother of Cillian, Sean and Aiden. Pre-deceased by her sister Bridie (Fitzgerald) and brother Sean. Sadly missed by her family; son-in-law James, sisters Theresa and Peggy, brothers Michael and Bartley, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reception to Erdington Cemetery at 4.30pm on Monday 13th September. Requiem Mass at 12.30pm on Tuesday 14th September, followed by burial in Oscott Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on http://www.dazola.co.uk/FBD

The death has occurred of Michael LEAHY Belfield Park, Ennis Road, Limerick City, Limerick. Formerly of Irish Life, Old Crescent R.F.C. & Castletroy Golf Club.

Michael died peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by family.

Beloved husband of Maura and dearest father of Jennifer & Audrey.

Sadly missed by his loving wife and daughters, grandchildren Aoibhín, Méabh, Thomas & Michael, sons-in-law Alan Kitson & David Jenkins, brother Billy, sister-in-law Jacqueline, nephews & nieces, relatives, neighbours & his many friends.

Rest in Peace. Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday September 8th from 5-6:30pm for family and close friends only. Requiem Mass will take place in St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand on Thursday September 9th at 11 am.

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery. The capacity of the church is limited to 50%, but the Funeral Mass will be live streamed here.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Mary O'Carroll (née Kelly) Talbot Avenue, Prospect, Limerick City, Limerick. Mary, died (peacefully) at her residence, surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Predeceased by her daughter Martina. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Annemarie, Louise and Katharine, grandchildren Amy and Jamie, husband Jos, sister, brothers, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Thursday (September 9th) from 3.00pm to 4.30pm (for family and close friends). Removal on Friday (September 10th) to arrive for 12.00pm Mass in St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

The death has occurred of James McNamara Raheen, Ballyneety, Limerick, James, died (peacefully) at Milford Nursing Home, Castletroy. Very deeply regretted by his brother Michael, cousin Tom, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest in Peace

Removal on Thursday (September 9th) to arrive for 11.30am Requiem Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Knockea. Funeral afterwards to Crecora new extension Cemetery.

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

