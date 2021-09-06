Deaths in Limerick: Monday September 6, 2021

The death has occurred of Christy Barry Clarina Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick. Christy Barry, (Clarina Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston and Apt. 15 Colivet Court, Carew Park. Late of Goods Depot, C.I.E), September 5th 2021 peacefully at Limerick University Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Patrick, sisters Mary, Anne, Pauline and Joan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing for family and close friends will take place in Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street, this Wednesday (8th September) from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place in the Dominican Church, Glentworth Street, this Thursday (9th September) at 11.45am, followed by burial in Mount St. Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery.

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) RYAN Norwood Park, Ballysimon, Limerick. Former Musician & Music Teacher Tommy died peacefully, at home, on 5th September 2021. Sadly missed by his loving wife Elly, son, parents, sister, brother, mother-in-law, brother-in-law and extended family.

May He Rest in Peace

Service to take place in Shannon Crematorium on Tuesday, September 7th, at 4:30pm. Attendance by invitation only, please. Tommy's Funeral Cortege will be leaving family home on Tuesday at 3:45pm approx. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin's Funeral Home.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Kathleen Sheahan (née Shanahan) Knocknagorna, Athea, Limerick. Formerly of Kilbaha, Moyvane, Co. Kerry.

Peacefully on the 6th September 2021 surrounded by her loving family and in the dedicated care of the staff of the Rehab Unit, St. Ita’s Community Hospital, Newcastle West.

Predeceased by her loving husband Seán.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son Mike, daughter Mary, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren Eoin & Aoife, sister Peggy Kinlough, brothers Richie & Jerry, sisters-in-law Mary & Marian, brother-in-law Jim, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends.

May her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace. A Private Family Funeral & Burial will take place in accordance with H.S.E guidelines and in the interest of public health.

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea on Wednesday (8th Sept) at 12 noon, burial immediately after in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea.

The Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/athea

Those who would have lived to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Section below. ‘Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hAnam dílis’

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mary Twomey (née O'Regan) 'Brandon' Killonan, Ballysimon, Limerick / Kill, Waterford. Formerly of Georgestown, Kill, Co. Waterford. Mary, died (peacefully) at St. John's Hospital, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Con. Very deeply regretted by her daughters Anne and Maria, son Daniel, brothers, sister, sons-in-law Brian and Dermot, daughter-in-law Tricia, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence, in 'Brandon' Killonan, Tuesday (September 7th) from 6pm to 8pm (strictly for family and close friends) Removal from her residence on Wednesday (September 8th) at 10.30am en route to St. Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen, to arrive for 11am Requiem Mass.

Funeral afterwards to Abington Cemetery, Murroe. Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the Condolence section below.

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Bridget (Biddy) Vaughan. Castletown Conyers, Ballyagran, Limerick. Peacefully, on September 5th 2021. Predeceased by her brothers John, Paul, Jim, Mike, sisters Nora Liddy, Sr Joan. Sadly missed by her loving husband Patjoe, sons Nelius, Michael, daughter Mary, sisters Maura Bermingham (Doonbeg, Co Clare), Doris Corbett (Texas), brother Ned (Canada), daughter-in-law Carmel, grandchildren, Dearbhaile, Pádraig, Clíodhna, Béibhinn. Sisters-in-law , brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, kind neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Funeral arriving to St Michael’s Church, Ballyagran, for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 8th September. Burial afterwards in Castletown Cemetery. For those wishing to pay their respects to the family, the funeral cortège will leave the family residence at 11.15 am approx, via Castletown, en route to the church.

In compliance with current HSE guidelines, Bridget's Funeral Mass will be for family & friends only. Condolences can be sent to O'Grady Funeral Directors, Ballingarry, or by clicking the link below.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

