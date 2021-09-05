Search

05/09/2021

Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, September 5, 2021

Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, September 5, 2021

The death has occurred of Breda Bourke of Laurel Court, Caherdavin Lawn, Caherdavin. Formerly of Cloghaderreen, Old Pallas, Co Limerick. Breda, died (peacefully) at her residence. Predeceased by her parents John and Bridget. Very deeply regretted by her brother Oliver, sister Catherine (Kay) and her wonderful carer Kay Egan, relatives, friends and her wonderful neighbours. Reposing at her residence in Laurel Court, on Tuesday (September 7) from 3pm to 7pm (for family and close friends). Removal from her residence on Wednesday (September 8) at 12.15pm to arrive for 12.30pm Mass in Christ the King Church, Caherdavin. Mass will be live streamed. Funeral afterwards to Old Pallas Cemetery. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

The death has occurred of Doris Cherosnick (née O'Callaghan) of Greenhill Road, Garryowen, Limerick. Doris, died (peacefully) at Milford Care Centre. Very deeply regretted by her son Mark, daughter Sandra, grandchildren Amanda and Aoife, great-grandson Aaron, sisters Noreen and Bernadette, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Tuesday (September 7) from 12.30pm to 1.30pm (for family and close friends) The funeral cortege will then travel past the family home on Greenhill Road, Garryowen, enroute to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery, arriving for 2pm.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mike) McNamara of Russell Close, Fr Russell Road, Dooradoyle, Limerick / Charleville, Cork and formerly of Larchwood Ave., Caherdavin. Late of Kerry Foods, Charleville, Peter Mark Salon and Michael John Hairdressing Group. Mike died peacefully at University Hospital Limerick, on September 4 2021. Beloved father of Niall. Devoted son of Larry and Joan McNamara and dearest brother of Siobhán, Colm and Dara. Sadly missed by his loving partner Elaine, Niall’s mother Sharon, sisters-in-law Ruth and Chrissi, Siobhán’s partner Dean, nephews and nieces, other relatives and his many friends. Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday September 7 from 5.30pm to 7pm for family and close friends only. Requiem Mass will take place in Christ the King Church, Caherdavin on Wednesday, September 8 at 11 am. Funeral afterwards to Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick. The capacity of the church is limited to 50%, but the funeral Mass will be streamed.


The death has occurred of John Gerard Murphy of Port Road, Garryspillane, Limerick and formerly of Dunlavin, Co. Wicklow. On September 4,  2021. John Gerard will be sadly missed by his son Jonathan and his siblings Kate, Mercy, Nelly, Margy, Matt, Bernie, Morgan, Mona and Tom. Also Margaret, Shauna and Emma. Deeply regretted by his aunt Joan and cousins, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, his many friends across the country, neighbours and relatives. John Gerard's Mass will take place in Glenbrohane Church, Garryspillane, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick on Tuesday,  September 7 at 12 noon. Mass will be live streamed. Cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium at 2.30pm. Due to current restrictions funeral will be limited to 50% church/crematorium capacity.

