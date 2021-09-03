Deaths in Limerick - September 3, 2021

The death has occurred of Monty Tierney of Sycamore Drive, Bruff.

Missed by his wife Vera; son Brian; daughters Tracey and Jane, mother Maureen; grandchildren A.J., Taylor, Scott, Charlie and Maison; brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Monty's funeral cortége will leave his home this Sunday (September 5) at 12.30pm to arrive at Ss. Peter and Paul's Church, Bruff for Requiem Mass at 1pm - click here for live-stream.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

______________________

The death has occurred of Christine Real of Brackvoan, Bruff. Formerly of Coolalough, Hospital.

Predeceased by her father Tom and aunt Peggy. Deeply regretted by her mother Noreen, sister Helen (partner Tom); brothers Padraig, Eamon, Thomas, Michael (Doll) and Paul; Her partner Paddy, sisters-in-law Gabriel, Rita, Shirley, Colette and Jennifer; nephews, nieces, grand nephew, relatives, kind neighbours, loyal customers and her many friends.

O'Leary's Funeral Home (Main Street, Hospital) will be open for Christine's friends to pay their respects from 11am to 8pm on Sunday (September 5).

Funeral cortege will leave Christine's mother's home (Marian Terrace, Hospital) at 11am on Monday (September 6) arriving for 11.30am Mass at St John the Baptist Church, Hospital

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to cancer research.

______________________

The death has occurred of Mary O'Shaughnessy (née Kirby) of Kilbreedy, Kildimo, Limerick.

Wife of Billy and cherished mother of Valerie, Noel, James, Sinéad, Elizabeth and Mary. Predeceased by her son Liam and sister Jane.

Missed by her brothers Johnny and Eddie; her sons-in -aw Reg, John, Michael and Jamie; daughters-in-law Kathryn and Catherine; grandchildren Aoibhe, Evan, Cathal, Adam, Darragh, Ellie, Lilly, LJ, Luke, Odhran, Kevin and Cian.

House will be private followed by Funeral Mass in St John the Baptist Church, Kilcornan on Saturday at 12noon followed by burial immediately afterwards in Kilcornan Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Milford Hospice.

______________________

The death has occurred (tragically while on holiday in Greece) of Niall O'Brien of 87 Monaleen Park, Castletroy, Limerick & Broadford, Clare.

Survived by his parents Mike and Anne; his brothers Cian, Eoin and Alan; grandparents Basil and Rita Boyce; uncles and aunts Cathal & Joanne, Diarmuid & Fiona, Ray & Sandra, Ollie & Fiona; Eileen & James, James & Brid, Pat & Caroline, Pauline & Stephen, PJ & Mary, John & Noelette, Tony & Helen, Arthur and many dear cousins.

Reposing at his parents residence on Sunday (September 5) between 3pm and 7pm

Niall's funeral cortège will leave the family home at 3.10pm (approximately) on Monday (September 6) en route to Our Lady help of Christians Church, Milford for Funeral Mass at 3.30pm - click here for live stream.

Burial will take place afterwards in the grounds of St Peter's Church, Broadford, Co. Clare.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

______________________

The death has occurred of Alfred (Freddie) Hamilton of Foynes, County Limerick. Formerly of Belfast, County Antrim.

Deeply regretted by loving Wife Teresa; daughters Leona and Jean; sons Fr. Joe & the late Gordon; son-in-law Mike; Grandchildren Emma, Mark & Adam; sister Patricia, brothers-in-Law, sisters-in-law, nephews & nieces.

Removal to St. Senan's Church, Foynes on Sunday (September 5) at 7pm with requiem Mass on Monday (September 6) at 12 noon followed by burial at Donaghcomper, Cellbridge, County Kildare.

House strictly private.

______________________

The death has occurred of Michael Fitzgerald of Cois na hAbhainn, Dromcollogher/ Formerly of Bruree, Limerick

Beloved son of the late Jack and Nancy. Dear brother of Mary, John, Norah, Catherine, Ann-Marie, Peter, Margaret and Aidan.

Deeply regretted by his loving brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

______________________

The death has occurred of Carmel CUSACK (née Kiely) of Clark Avenue, Janesboro, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Joe. Sadly missed by her children Tony, Denis, Tim & Carol; daughters-in-law, son-in-law, her ten grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; brothers Bart & Joe, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours & friends.

Carmel’s Funeral Cortege will leave the family home at 10.40am, on Monday (September 6) to arrive at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret

House Private Please - family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

______________________

The death has occurred of Brian Corbett of Ballard Road, Miltown Malbay, County Clare and Clarina, County Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Claire, son Eoin, daughter Grace, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Funeral Mass on Monday (September 6) at 12 noon in St. Joseph's Church, Miltown Malbay, followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium - click here for live-stream.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to RNLI.

______________________

The death has occurred of Gretta Broggy of Canon Breen Park, Thomondgate, Limerick.

Predeceased by her mother Doreen and brother Michael.

Very deeply regretted by her aunts Phil Bulger, Virgina Kinehan, Marie O'Donovan, Josephine Grogan, Ann Blunn, Hilda Hogan and Theresa Leahy, uncle Seamie Slattery, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place at 12pm on Monday (September 6) in St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand - click here for live stream.

Burial afterwards at Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

May they all rest in peace