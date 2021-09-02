Deaths in Limerick: Thursday, September 2, 2021

May they rest in peace
The death has occurred of Charles (Charlie) O'Toole of Foxfield, Dooradoyle, Limerick and formerly of Dunlavin, Co. Wicklow, and London. Charlie died peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Sadly missed by his loving partner Maura, sister Sr. Mary, sisters-in-law Anna and Bridie his many beloved nephews and nieces, other relatives, kind neighbours and friends. Predeceased by his siblings Jack, Fr. Peter, Kevin, Jim and Bernadette. Requiem Mass will take place in St. Nessan’s Church, Raheen on Monday, September 6, at 11:30am and will be live streamed. Funeral afterwards to Dunlavin Cemetery, Co. Wicklow. (Arrival 3pm approx.) Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.
-------
The death has occurred of Monty Tierney of Sycamore Drive, Bruff. Passed away peacefully at Milford Care Centre, Limerick on September 1. Funeral arrangements later.
More News
