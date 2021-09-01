Search our Archive

01/09/2021

Deaths in Limerick - September 1, 2021

The death has occurred of Terry Casey of House 4, Clonlong, Southill, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his wife Charlene; sons Martin and John; daughters Crystal and Katie-Lolita; parents Patrick and Margaret, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place at 12pm on Tuesday (September 7) in the Holy Family Church, Southill with burial afterwards to Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

_________________________

The death has occurred of Vincent Cassela of Fir Hill, Parteen, Clare / Limerick. Late of London.

Beloved husband of Mary (Anslow) and deeply regretted by his stepson Robert (Murphy); his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

A Humanist Service will take place in Shannon Crematorium on Saturday (September 4) at 2pm.

Family flowers only please.

_________________________

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Long of Pineview Gardens, Moyross, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Janice; children Gerard, Rebecca, Adam, Jodie, Abbie and Jack, grandson Kai, mother Kathleen, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives, friends and neighbours. 

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place at 11am on Friday (September 3) in Corpus Christi Church, Moyross - click here to view live-stream.

Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

_________________________

The death has occurred of Sr. M Angela O'Connell of Convent of Mercy Main Street, Charleville, Cork; Mallow, Cork; Abbeyfeale, Limerick; Corofin, Clare and Glasnevin, Dublin.

Predeceased by her brothers Joseph (twin), Richard & Fr. Vincent CSSp. Deeply regretted by her sisters Nora Ringrose (Corofin) & Ann O'Connor (Dublin), nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, Mercy Community, extended family & friends.

Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 2pm in Holy Cross Church, Charleville with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

May they all rest in peace

