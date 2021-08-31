Deaths in Limerick - August 31, 2021

The death has occurred of John Mulcahy

Of Malahide, Dublin and Limerick

On August 30, 2021. Peacefully, after a short illness in the wonderful care of the Bon Secours Hospital. Beloved husband of Una (O’Sullivan), father of Kevin, Timothy, Fiona (Marshall) and John Jr., grandfather to Ruth, Rachel, Heather, Julia, Margot, and Sophie. Sadly missed by his sister Rena and brothers James, Joseph, Gerard and the late Dermot and Mary, his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and all who knew him.

Ar dheis De go raibh a anam.

In line with government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul or Sacred Heart Parish, Malahide.

A live stream of John's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Thursday, 2nd September, at 11am on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/yellowwalls

*******

The death has occurred of John O'Keeffe

Of Cois Carrig, Clarina

Formerly of Ballysteen

John died peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Irene, children, grandchildren, brother Eamon, sister Marion, brother-in-law Paddy, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Requiem Mass will take place in St Joseph’s Church, Ballybrown on Friday, September 3, at 12 noon and will be live streamed at https://pwbbparish.com/live-stream/.

Funeral afterwards to Shannon crematorium.

The funeral cortège will leave the family home on Friday at 11:40am approx.

Family flowers only please; donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

*******

The death has occurred of John Joseph Owens

Of Glenstal, Murroe

Owens, John Joseph passed away peacefully in Solihull on August 13, 2021, aged 83 years. Formerly of Glenstal, Murroe. Predeceased by brothers Christy, Thomas and Paddy and sisters Barbara and Bernie. Deeply missed by his adoring partner Anne, by Rose and his loving daughters Jacqueline and Helen, his cherished grandchildren Keira, Ryan and Connor, Aoife and Fraser; loving family Margaret, Mark and Joseph, Tricia, Andy, Alexa and Freddie, Darren and Shona. Leaving behind his beloved brothers Harry and Jim and sister Brigid, sister in law Biddy and many loving nieces and nephews, extended family and friends, until we are reunited.

May he rest in peace

He will be received into St. Augustine’s Church, Solihull at 5pm Sunday, September 5, 2021. Requiem Mass on Monday, September 6, 2021, at 9:30am. Cremation service afterwards at 11:00am in the chapel at Robin Hood Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Birmingham St. Mary’s Hospice.

*******

The death has occurred of Kathleen Wilmot

Of Blossom Hill, Rathkeale and Firies, Kerry

Predeceased by her husband John. Dearly loved and sadly missed by her son John and daughter-in-law Noreen, relatives and friends.

"May she rest in peace"

A private cremation will take place for Kathleen.

*******

The death has occurred of Mary Hunt (née Dunworth)

Of 10 Assumpta Park, Newcastle West

Died peacefully, on August 30, 2021, at her residence. Wife of the late Terry. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Tim, Terry and Liam, daughters Teresa, Catherine and Maria, brother Mike, sister-in-law Ann, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

In line with government guidelines a private family funeral Mass will take place in The Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West, on Wednesday, September 1, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery. House private, please.