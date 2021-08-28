Deaths in Limerick - August 28, 2021

The death has occurred of Elspeth Lowe Randall (née MacFarland)

Of St Conlan’s Home, Nenagh, Tipperary and Castleconnell

Predeceased by her beloved husband John William George Randall. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Deborah and Julie. Grandchildren Leigh, Aimee, Danielle and Jennifer. Great grandchildren Willow, Harry, Ivy and Jago. Extended family relatives and friends.

Her funeral service takes place this Monday at St Mary's Church of Ireland, Nenagh at 1pm. It will be livestreamed on the The NenaghUnionofParishes Facebook page.

Followed by service of cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 3pm. This can be viewed on www.shannoncrematorium.com using the password 15ER30 commencing at 2:50pm.

*******

The death has occurred of Kathleen Colbert (née McMahon)

Of Vale Avenue, Carew Park, Limerick

Formerly of Sir Harry's Mall and late of Limerick Shoe Factory and Verbatim.

Kathleen, died peacefully at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of the late Tony Colbert. Very deeply regretted by her children John, Brian, Majella, Elaine, Siobhan and Anthony, sister Annette, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephew, niece, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May she rest in peace.

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place at 12.00pm on Monday, August 30 in St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Funeral afterwards to Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 50 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Tom Lavery

Of Lakeside, Our Lady's Island, Wexford and Herbertstown

Late nursing staff of St. Ita's, Portrane. Passed peacefully this August 27, 2021 at The Beacon Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Una, sons and daughter, Gabriel, Thomas, Fiona and Declan, son-in-law Vinny, daughters-in-law Maura, Annette and Linda, cherished Grandchildren Orlaith, Conor, Kelly, Ciara, Loughlin, Laura, Declan and Ronan, his beloved sister Cissie and brother Mikie, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral shall take place on Tuesday. Funeral Mass shall take place on Tuesday, August 31, at 12noon at The Church of the Assumption, Our Lady's Island and may be viewed via www.ourladysisland.ie

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the palliative care department of the Beacon Hospital.