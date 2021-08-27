Deaths in Limerick: Friday August 27, 2021

The death has occurred of Bernie Houlihan (née Meehan) Bealduvroga, Rathkeale, Limerick. Bernie passed away, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Beechwood House Nursing Home, Newcastle West.

Beloved wife of the late Tom and loving sister to her deceased sisters Maura (Fitzgerald), Bridget (Fitzgerald), Margie (Giltenane), and Nancy (Ryan) and sisters-in-law Sr. Catherine, Bridie (Sullivan), and Peg (Hannon).

Deeply regretted and fondly remembered by her son Eddie, daughters Fiona (Dillon) and Bridget (Jordan), daughter-in-law Trish (Bateman), sons-in-law Noel and Donnacha, her adored grandchildren Claire, Nessa, Tomás, TJ, James, Sarah, Rachel and Jack, sisters Phil, Sr. Catherine, and Theresa (Moynihan), sister-in-law Mai (Mason), nephews, nieces and all other relatives along with her wide circle of dear neighbours and friends.

A special thank you to the team of Carebright carers along with Anne and Sheila for their wonderful care of Bernie in her own home.

A gentle soul gone to her eternal rest.

Arriving at The Church Of The Immaculate Conception Ballingarry this Saturday August 28th for 11 am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed online.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Parkinson’s Ireland.

In compliance with current HSE guidelines, Bernie's Funeral Mass will be limited to 50 family & friends only. Condolences can be sent to O'Grady Funeral Directors, Ballingarry, or by clicking the link below.

Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Viktors Sarovarcenko 25 Daarwood, Newcastle West, Limerick. Died peacefully on 26th August 2021 at Milford Care Centre. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Svetlana, sons Kris, Kaspar and Viktor, grandchildren Hailey, Harper and Amelia, daughter-in-law Vanessa, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

In accordance with government guidelines, a private family and friends funeral Mass will take place in Newcastle West Church this Sunday 29th August at 10:30am and a private cremation will take place afterwards in Shannon Crematorium. Messages of condolence can be offered by clicking on the link below. Enquiries to Riedys Undertakers, Newcastle West.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Margaret (Maggie) Fitzgerald (née Mullins) Lower Park, Corbally, Limerick. Late of Smith's Row, Cathedral Place, Limerick. Margaret, died (peacefully) at Milford Care Centre

Mother of the late Bridget. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Stephen, children Ita, Ann, Martin, Stephen and Michael, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Mary, brother Jerry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

May She Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place at 11.00am on Monday (August 30th) in St. John's Cathedral, Cathedral place.

Mass will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to fifty people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

