Deaths in Limerick - August 25, 2021

The death has occurred of P.J. Garvey

Of Caherelly East, Grange, Kilmallock

Late of Hospital-Herbertsown GAA and former dual inter-county Limerick player

P.J. died suddenly on August 24, 2021. Beloved husband of Sheila and dearest father of Conor and James.

Predeceased by his parents David and Mary Garvey.

Sadly missed by his loving wife and sons, brothers David, Liam and Andy, sisters Frances (O’Dwyer) and Marie (O’Brien), mother-in-law Mary (O’Doherty), aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, a wide circle of friends and his many GAA colleagues.

May he rest in peace

Requiem Mass will take place in St. John the Baptist Church, Hospital, on Saturday, August 28, at 11:30am.

Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret cemetery, Mungret village.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

*******

The death has occurred of Tomás O'Connor

Of 40 Assumpta Park, Newcastle West

Died peacefully at home on the August 24, 2021. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Peggy, uncles John, Michael, Maurice and Tom, aunts Brenda, Mary, Cathy, Eileen and Joan, cousins, other relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

In accordance with government guidelines a private family funeral Mass will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West this Friday, August 27 at 11.30am and burial afterwards in Calvary cemetery. House private please. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Riedy’s undertakers, Newcastle West.

*******

The death has occurred of Kate O'Donnell

Of Dun Laoghaire, Dublin and Caherdavin

Kate passed away peacefully on the August 24 at St. Vincent's Private Hospital, Dublin. Sadly missed by her parent's Patricia and Stephen (Feakle Co.Clare), brothers Damien and Mark, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, neighbours and her beloved Dottie.

Kate will repose at her family home in Caherdavin from 6pm to to 8pm on Thursday, August 26. The family respectfully request that this is strictly for close family and friends only, in line with current HSE guidelines.

For those wishing to pay their respects, the funeral cortége will be arriving at Shannon Crematorium at 3pm on Friday, August 27. Donations if desired to Fibromellor trust.

In compliance with current HSE guidelines, the number of people attending cremation service is limited to a maximum of 50. Please comply with public health advice.

Ar dheis go raibh a hanam dílis.

*******

The death has occurred of Maurice Tierney

Of Glasnevin, Dublin and Doon

Late of Old Finglas Road and Clonlusk, Doon. On August 25, 2021 (peacefully) at home in the loving care of his family. Maurice, loving husband of Mary and devoted father of Maurice, Kevin, Paraic, Brian and Louise. Predeceased by his brother Johnny.

Maurice will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons and daughter, grandchildren Martina, Clár, Jennifer, Conor, Donnacha, Ellen, Cormac, Dara, Martin and Ryan, son-in-law Alan, daughters-in-law Rachael and Catherine, niece Eileen, relatives, friends and neighbours.

A special thank you to the home help team especially Sinéad and Sharon, and the Palliative Care Team from St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown for their wonderful care of Maurice.

May Maurice rest in peace

A private family funeral will take place in line with government advice regarding public gatherings.

Maurice’s funeral Mass can be viewed on Friday morning, August 27, at 11am on the following link: https://www.glasnevinparish.ie

*******

The death has occurred of Pádraic Kearney

Of Knockanes, Adare

Suddenly on August 22, 2021.

Beloved son of the late Pat.

Devoted husband of Aoiffe (née Coughlan) and dearest dad to Patrick, Aisling, Caoimhe and Tadhg.

Deeply mourned by his family, mother Mary, brothers Noel and Colm, father-in-law Thady, mother-in-law Kay, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends especially the community of Adare GAA club.

May he rest in peace.

Arriving at the Holy Trinity Abbey Church Adare, this Thursday August 26, for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed at https://www.adareparish.ie/webcam/

For those wishing to pay their respects, the funeral cortége will leave the family residence at 11.15am approx en route to the church.

In compliance with current HSE guidelines, Pádraic's Funeral Mass will be limited to 50 family and friends only. Condolences can be sent to O'Grady Funeral Directors, Ballingarry.

Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.

*******

The death has occurred of Brendan McCaffrey

Of Ardykeohane, Bruff, and Ballygawley, Tyrone

On August 24, 2021 at University Hospital Limerick. Deeply regretted by his wife Margaret, sisters, brothers, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Brendan's Funeral Mass will take place in St. Peter's and Paul's Church, Bruff on Thursday, August 26, at 11am. Followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 5pm.

The requiem Mass will be live streamed and can be accessed through the following weblink: http://bruffparish.ie/webcam/

Brendan's funeral cortége will leave O'Leary's Funeral Home, Hospital on Thursday at 10.30am via Kirby's Cross and Ardykeohane. Please adhere to current government guidelines on public gatherings.

*******

The death has occurred of Eileen O'Shea (née O'Sullivan)

Of Sycamore Heights, Patrickswell

On August 24, 2021, peacefully in the wonderful care of all the staff at the Shannon Ward, St Camillus’ Hospital Limerick.

Dearly beloved wife of the late John, and sister of the late Angela and Mai.

Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughters Donna (Droog) and Suzanne, sons in law Darragh and Adrian, adoring grandchildren Emma, Ciara and Ella, sisters Kathleen and Barbara, brother John, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours and her many friends.

Rest in peace.

Eileen’s funeral cortege will leave her home at 11 am Friday morning to arrive for 11:30 private family funeral Mass confined to 50 people in the church of the Blessed Virgin, Patrickswell, with burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Patrickswell.

As per Covid-19 guidelines while adhering to government directions.

Mass will be streamed live on www.pwbbparish.com

Mass cards or letters of sympathy can be posted to Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to the Shannon Ward of friends of St Camillus’ Hospital Limerick.