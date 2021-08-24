Deaths in Limerick: Tuesday August 24, 2021

The death has occurred of Martin Kerley Cliona Park, Moyross, Limerick City, Limerick. Formerly of St. John's Parish, Limerick

Martin, died (peacefully) at his residence. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Helen, sons Steven and Colm, daughters June and Linda, daughters-in-law Yvonne and Camille, grandchildren Nathan, Raychel, Aida and Ava, brother Robert, sisters Chris and Veronica, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, other relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place at 12.00pm on Thursday (August 26th) in St. John's Cathedral, Cathedral place. Mass will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to fifty people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Teresa Coughlan (née Hassett) Mount Kenneth, Dock Road, Limerick City, Limerick. Formerly of the Bull Ring, Prospect, Limerick. Teresa, died (peacefully) at her daughters residence.

Beloved wife of the late Michael (Spikey) Coughlan. Very deeply regretted by her daughters Laura & Claire, sons Kevin & Ross, son-in-law Brian, grandchildren, sister Mary, brother Tommy, other relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Funeral cortege will arrive at Shannon Crematorium on Friday (August 27th) for 2pm cremation service. Teresa’s cremation service will be live streamed. Password: 14TCCL

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to fifty people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

