Deaths in Limerick: Sunday August 22, 2021

The death has occurred of Myles Harty Friary Court, Askeaton, Limerick. Suddenly, following an accident

Very deeply regretted by his loving parents Miley and Margaret, sisters Noreen, Margaret and Nicole, brother Jimmy, fiance Kate Quilligan, niece Amelia, brothers-in-law Connie and Eddie, other relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place at 12.00pm on Tuesday (August 24th) in St. Mary's Church, Askeaton. Funeral afterwards to Reilig Mhuire, Askeaton.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to fifty people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Cait Heffernan (née Ryan) Gurrankeagh, Effin, Limerick. Peacefully, at her residence, in the presence of her family. Predeceased by her sisters Breda (O'Leary) & Maura (Sheehan). Sadly missed by her loving husband John, sons Liam, Johnny & Nicholas, daughters Catriona & Stephanie, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sons-in-law Ed & Ger, daughter-in-law Shauna, grand-children Leon, Shannon, Fionn & Isla, nieces, nephews, cousins & a large circle of friends.

Rest in peace.

Funeral arriving at Our Lady Queen Of Peace Church Effin at 1:45 pm on Wednesday for 2pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Effin cemetery.

Messages may be left in the condolence section below, or post to O'Malley Funeral Directors, Charleville.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Joan Horgan (née Crowley) Kilnockan, Mallow, Cork / Croom, Limerick Maria Goretti Nursing Home, Kilmallock and Croom, Co. Limerick who passed away on August 21st 2021 at Limerick Regional Hospital, beloved wife of the late Billy and sister of the recently deceased Michael. Sadly missed by her loving niece Anna (O'Grady), cousins Paula and Catherine her extended family and her many friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines Joan's funeral will take place privately. Joan's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on Tuesday August 24th 2021 at 11.30am from St. Mary's Church, Mallow on www.churchservices.tv/mallow followed by burial in St. Joseph's cemetery, Mallow.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Birdie (Bridget) LEAHY (née Hartnett) Church Road, Templeglantine, Limerick who passed away peacefully in the presence of her family on Saturday, August 21st 2021. Birdie is very sadly missed by her loving husband Mossie, sons Brendan and Fintan, daughter Niamh, brother Noel, sister Rita, grandchildren, all her other relatives, friends and neighbours. (Birdie is predeceased by her brothers, sisters and her grandson Colm).

Rest In Peace

A private family funeral will take place for immediate family due to government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines the number attending church will be limited to fifty people.

Funeral cortege will depart Birdie’s home on Tuesday at 10.30am on route to The Church of The Most Holy Trinity, Templeglantine, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Requiem Mass will then be live streamed on the following: Templeglantine, Tournafulla & Mouncollins Parishes Facebook page. Please click on this link. Requiem Mass will also be broadcast on channel 105.1 FM locally.

Following Requiem Mass, Birdie will be laid to rest in The Old Cemetery, Church Road, Templeglantine. House private, please.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of this page or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post c/o Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick. You may also send your condolences by email to: harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Oliver Raleigh Foxhollow, Knockanes, Adare, Limerick / Newcastle West, Limerick Late of Beechwood House Nursing Home, Newcastle West. Died peacefully on 22nd August 2021 in the loving care of the staff at Beechwood House Nursing Home, surrounded by his family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Nora, children Marina, John and Ciara, grandchildren, sons-in-law, brother, sisters, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

In accordance with Government guidelines Oliver’s funeral mass will take place on Wednesday 25th August at 11.30am in Newcastle West church followed by a private cremation at Shannon Crematorium. Live stream of the funeral mass will take place with the link to follow. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Riedy’s Undertakers, Newcastle West. Messages of condolence can be offered by clicking on the link below. No Flowers please. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of NOREEN RYA Cloughkeating, Patrickswell, Limerick / Ballinahinch, Tipperary. Formerly of Ballinahinch House, Birdhill on August 21st 2021 under the exceptional care of the ICU staff at UHL. Sadly missed by her beloved partner Brian Barry, cherished sister of Margaret, Michael, Mary (Aylward), Annette (Garrahy), Sean, Eddie, Bernie (Hogan) and Jimmy. Deeply regretted by her sisters and brothers in law, much-loved nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.



Requiem mass Tuesday at 11.30am at St Joseph’s church, Ballinahinch, followed by private cremation.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

