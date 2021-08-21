Deaths in Limerick: Saturday, August 21, 2021

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Cronin of Chesterfield Downs, Castletroy View, Castletroy, Limerick. Formerly of Middlesex, UK. Tony died unexpectedly at The Lakes Nursing Home, Killaloe. Beloved husband of the recently deceased Kathy. Sadly missed by his sons James and Michael, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. Burial will take place on Wednesday, August 25 at Mount St. Oliver Cemetery at 2pm. Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

The death has occurred of Evelyn Hopkins (née Howard) of Tully, Glenroe, Limerick and of Woking, Surrey. Evelyn passed away in the Woking Hospice,15 days short of her 100th birthday. Sister of the late George Howard. Deeply regretted by her children Robert and Meredith, her grand-children Bella, Milly and Séan together with her remaining brothers Owen and Thomas and a host of nephews and nieces. Funeral Mass and Cremation have taken place in England. Evelyn's Month's Mind Mass in Our Lady of Ransom, Church Glenroe, on Wednesday, August 25, at 6pm. Interment of ashes afterwards in Glenroe Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Eily Mai Moloney (née Murphy) of Knockmeal, Abbeyfeale, Kerry / Abbeyfeale, Limerick. Eily Mai died on Friday, August 20, peacefully, in the presence of her family, at Milford Care Centre. Eily Mai, beloved wife of the late James, is also predeceased by her brothers Mikie and Con, sisters Kathleen, Margaret and Maunie. Eily Mai is very deeply regretted by her loving sons Jeremiah, Coneen and James Martin (Jim), daughters Marie, Margaret and Helena, sister Julie, sons-in-law Ranjit and Frank, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren Catríona, Rory, Eric, John and Kieran Michael, nieces, nephews, neighbours and her many friends. A Private Family Funeral will take place for immediate family due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines the number attending church will be limited to fifty people. Funeral cortege will depart Eily Mai’s home on Monday at 10.30 am. on route to St. Brigid’s Church Duagh to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11am. Requiem Mass will then be live streamed on the following : https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie (Duagh page). Burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Marie Costelloe (née Minogue) of Clareview Terrace, South Circular Road, Limerick.On August 20 2021 peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of Tony. Sadly missed by her loving husband, brothers Joseph and Pat, sisters Vera, Amelia and Martha, sister-in-law Geraldine, nephews Harry and David, grandnephew Joseph, extended family and friends. A private family Requiem Mass will take place in St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue this Tuesday ( August 24) at 11.30am followed by burial in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. House private.

The death has occurred of Rita O'Donoghue O'Kane (née Cahill) of Windrush, Ballyvalley, Killaloe, Clare / Limerick City. Formerly of Henry Street, Limerick. Late Lions Club). August 20th, 2021 suddenly. Beloved wife of Sean. Deeply regretted by her son Colm, daughters Grainne and Fiona, sisters Gerdie and Eithne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, kind and wonderful neighbours and her many friends. Predeceased by her brothers Fr. Donal and Frank. A private Requiem Mass for family and friends will take place in St Flannan’s Church, Killaloe this Wednesday (25th August) at 12 noon followed by private cremation service. Rita’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed.

