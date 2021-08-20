Deaths in Limerick - August 20, 2021

The death has occurred of Fr Joesph (Joe) Foley of Thomastown, Castletroy, Limerick. Formerly of Kilmallock, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his living mother Anne; twin sister Kay; brothers Mike, Pat & John; nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand niece, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, extended family, relatives and large circle of friends.

Also be sadly missed by Bishop Brendan Leahy, the priests and the religious of the Diocese of Limerick as well as the parishioners of the parishes in which he served.

Funeral Mass will be held in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Effin this Saturday (August 21), at 7.30pm with prayers on Sunday (August 22), at 10am.

Burial afterwards in the cemetery of Effin.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

___________________________

The death has occurred of Bridie Kelly (née Harte) of Rosscarbery, County Cork and Rochestown, County Cork. Formerly of Kilmallock, Limerick.

Beloved wife of Raymond and much loved mother of Caroline, Sheena, Jacquie and Ray. Goggie to David, Niamh, Brian, Eimear, Daire, Mei, Daniel, Sarah, Julie, David, Suzie and Bláithín.

Sadly missed by her loving family; sons-in-law Ger, Dave and Aidan; daughter-in-law Máire; sisters Teresa and Chrissie; brother Jack, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and her many nieces, nephews and friends.

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place on Monday (August 23) at 1pm in St. Fachtna's Parish Church Rosscarbery with burial afterwards at St James Cemetery Chetwynd, Cork (near the Viaduct).

___________________________

The death has occurred of Paul Danaher - formerly of Clounties, Shanagolden, Limerick.

Paul passed away peacefully at Arrowe Park Hospital, Wirral, England. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Julia and his son Michael.

Funeral Service will take place on September 9 at St Anne’s Church, Rock Ferry, Wirral at 12noon followed by burial at Bebington Cemetery.

Donations in memory of Paul can be made to the Alzheimer’s Society c/o Charles Stephens Funeral Directors. (see charles-stephens.com).

May they all rest in peace