Deaths in Limerick: Wednesday August 18, 2021

The death has occurred of Joe WOODLAND Danesfort, Corbally, Limerick. Late of Limerick City Council

Joe died peacefully at Beacon Hospital, Dublin. Beloved husband of Chris and dearest father of Leslie, Kenneth, Roy, Christy and Aisling. Sadly missed by his wife & family, brothers, sisters, son-in-law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandson, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street on Friday, 20th August, at 11:00am. Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery. Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Eileen Cahill (née Sexton) Pearse Street, Nenagh, Tipperary / Templeglantine, Limerick



Eileen Cahill, nee Sexton, Pearse Street and formerly of Templeglantine, Co. Limerick, August 17th 2021, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, predeceased by her beloved husband John F. Cahill, her brother Tom, sister-in-law Maureen and niece Mary. Sadly missed by her loving son Tony, daughter-in-law Margaret, her adored grandchildren Aoife and Emma, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing on Thursday 19th, for family and close friends, at her son Tony and Margaret's home, (Kildangan Hill, Puckane), (E45 NY59), from 4pm until 7pm. Funeral arriving on Friday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, for Funeral Mass at 12 o'c, followed by burial, in Lisboney Cemetery, with adherence to social distancing and face covering. Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie

If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family, please click on the link below.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Michael Coffey Glenview, Ballyneety, Limerick August 18th 2021, peacefully at Milford Care Centre, Michael. Predeceased by his parents William and Anne, brother Richard and niece Audrey. Sadly missed by his loving brothers Tom and Willie, sister Noreen (Long), brother-in-law Dermot, sister-in-law Chris, niece Jenny, nephews Richard and Damian, grandniece Rihanna, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at his residence Friday evening for family and close friends from 5 o’clock until 8 o’clock.

Funeral cortege leaving his residence Saturday morning at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Knockea at 11am with burial afterwards in Inch St. Laurence Cemetery.

Please adhere to Government Guidelines re Covid-19. (Max 50 people in the Church). If you wish to leave a message of sympathy you may do so in the Condolence Section below.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

To leave a message of condolence, please click here: