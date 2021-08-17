Deaths in Limerick: Tuesday August 17, 2021

The death has occurred of George Addie Patrickswell, Limerick / Bansha, Tipperary. August 16th 2021 peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons George, Fred, Kenneth, Ian and Mark, daughter Denise, brother Joe, sister Mildred, son in law Ronan, daughters in law Miriam, Shawnn, Triona and Jean, adoring grandchildren Riley, Dylan, Emily, Max and Lucy, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

George's funeral cortege will leave Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom on Thursday, 19th August, at 1:30 pm to arrive for 2 pm service in St Nicholas' Church of Ireland, Adare with burial afterwards in St Nicholas' Cemetery, Adare.

As per Covid guidelines while adhering to government directions. The Lord giveth and the Lord taketh. Condolence Book Open Via The Link Below. Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom.

The death has occurred of Patrick Barry, Dromroe, Ballagh, Limerick. Formerly of Kantoher and Kerry Agribusiness. On August 17, 2021 peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kay, son Gerard, daughter Norma, sister Maureen Cronin, brothers Sean, Kevin and Jim, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

In line with HSE Guidelines and Government advice Patrick’s funeral will be private. Removal from his home on Thursday at 12 noon to St. Ita’s Church, Raheenagh for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Killeedy Cemetery.

Messages of condolence may be sent by clicking on the Condolences link below.

House private please.

The death has occurred of Mark O'Beirne Ballykeeffe, Limerick City, Limerick / Stoneybatter, Dublin. In Loving Memory of Mark O’Beirne who passed peacefully in his sleep August 14th at his home in Stoneybatter, Dublin 7 and of Ballykeeffe, Limerick.

Sadly missed by his loving parents Marie and Donal, his sister Ruth, his heartbroken girlfriend Una, brother in law Mike, nephew Rory, his gran Teresa, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and his many great friends.

A funeral service will be held in Shannon Crematorium this Thursday (19th August) at 3.00pm. House private. No flowers please with donations, if desired, to Dogs Trust Ireland.

No suits, no ties, casual attire, wear your colours.

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted in accordance with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Donie Ryan-Simon, Tipperary Town and Cooga Upper, Doon, Co. Limerick on August 16th 2021, following a long illness bravely fought, surrounded by his loving family, in the exceptional care of the Staff in Ward 6B University Hospital Limerick.

Donie, much loved father of his late son Tommy, beloved husband of Teresa Ann, much loved father of Geraldine, Anne, Siobhan and Donal, father-in-law of Helena, adored grandsons Dylan and Ethan, brother-in-law Pat, sisters-in-law Pauline and Connie, extended family and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at his son Donal’s residence, Cooga Upper, Doon on Wednesday from 5 o’clock until 8 o’clock. Funeral cortege will leave on Thursday morning at 10.45 am to arrive in St. Patrick’s Church, Doon for Requiem Mass at 11.30 am with burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery.

Please adhere to Government Guidelines re Covid-19, please observe social distancing and wear face masks.

Mass can be viewed live at https://doonparish.ie/webcam/

If you wish to leave a message of sympathy you may do so in the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Timothy (Tim) Shanahan Brookville Gardens, Clareview, Limerick, Formerly of Nicker, Pallasgreen, Co. Limerick, August 17th 2021 peacefully at Limerick University Hospital.

Beloved husband of Maeve. Dearly loved father of Chris and Jackie. Sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Kate, son-in-law Austin, his beloved grandchildren, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Tim’s funeral cortege will pass his residence at 10.30am on Thursday (19th August) en route to St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by a private cremation service. Tim's Requiem Mass will be live streamed. House private, please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Parkinson’s Association of Ireland.

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted in accordance with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

