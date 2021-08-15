15/08/2021

Deaths in Limerick: Sunday August 15, 2021

The death has occurred of Maìread Dore 9 North Circular Road, Limerick City, Limerick 14th August, 2021, peacefully, at home. Deeply regretted by her niece Rìonach, grandnephews Oscar & Felix, grandniece Ruth, relatives & friends.

Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass Monday, 16th August, in Kilcolman Church at 11am with burial afterwards in the church grounds, Glin. Due to Covid, a maximum of 50 persons will be allowed to attend Mass. Please observe government guidelines in line with social distancing etc.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Fr. Dermot O'Connor Esker Monastery, Athenry, Galway and formerly of Limerick and Brazil, on the 15th of August, in the loving care of the staff in Esker Monastery. Predeceased by his parents Richard and Margaret, his brothers Brendan, Thomas, Desmond, Alger and Seán. Fr. Dermot will be sadly missed by his sister Ursula and brother Kevin, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, Redemptorist confreres, extended family and many friends.

May He Rest in Peace. In accordance with Government guidelines, the Funeral Mass at 12.00pm on Tuesday in Esker Church will be private for family only. Burial afterwards in Esker Community Cemetery. For those who would have liked to attend but cannot do so, the Funeral Mass can be viewed by webcam link – www.eskerreds.ie.

A message of sympathy can be placed on the condolence link below.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Catherine Richardson (PHN) (née Hanley) Adamswood, Croagh, Limerick. Peacefully, at home on August 14th 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her husband George, sons, Paul, Peter, Leo, Pierce and Kieran, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many kind friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Arriving at St.John the Baptist Church, Croagh, this Tuesday, August 17th, for 2pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

In compliance with current HSE guidelines, Catherine's Funeral Mass will be limited to 50 family & friends only. Condolences can be sent to O'Grady Funeral Directors, Ballingarry, or by clicking the link below.

For those wishing to pay their respects to the family, the Funeral Cortège will leave the family home at 1.30pm approx. on Tuesday, en route to the church. Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Anne Elizabeth (Lilly) STAPLETON Sir Harry’s Mall, Limerick City, Limerick. Peacefully at home, in the presence by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late George. Lilly will be sadly missed by her daughters Stella & Anne, sons Finbarr & Tony, son-in-law Sean, daughter-in-law Eileen, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street on Tuesday 17th August at 12 noon and will be streamed-live. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence Ext. Cemetery. Family flowers only; donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

