12/08/2021

Deaths in Limerick: Thursday August 12, 2021

Deaths in Limerick: Thursday August 12, 2021

The death has occurred of GEORGE FOX Cullane South, Ballylanders, Limerick. George died peacefully on Wednesday 10th August.Pre-deceased by his wife Bríd(Fitzgerald) Loving Father of John. Margo(O"Dwyer) Martin,Anne(Crawford) Gerard and Tony. .Deeply missed by his loving family, sons-in-law,daughters-in-law,grand-children,great-grand child, sisters Bernie(Kelly) Margaret-Ann(Hanley) Carmel(Nolan), The Fitzgerald Family extended family,relatives,neighbours and many friends

George"s funeral cortége will leave his home on Saturday morning at 11am.for Funeral Mass in The Church of The Assumption,Ballylanders at 11.30am.Burial afterwards in Ballylanders Cemetery. Please observe current covid 19 restrictions regarding attendances at Funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the rip.ie condolence section below. House private please. MAY HE REST IN PEACE

The death has occurred of Harry Long St. Patrick’s Villas, Castleconnell, Limerick. Harry Long (St. Patrick’s Villas, Castleconnell, Limerick. Formerly of Garryowen. Late of the Tile Centre, William Street). August 11th 2021 peacefully at home.

Sadly missed by his wife Carmel. Beloved father of William, Harry, Michael, Carmel, Tina, Robert, Kate, Pearse and the late Mark and Richard. Regretted by his loving sisters Eileen and Christina, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace.

A private family Requiem Mass will take place in St. John’s Cathedral, on Monday (August 16) at 11.00am followed by burial in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell. Harry’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted in accordance with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

