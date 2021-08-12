Deaths in Limerick: Thursday August 12, 2021

The death has occurred of GEORGE FOX Cullane South, Ballylanders, Limerick. George died peacefully on Wednesday 10th August.Pre-deceased by his wife Bríd(Fitzgerald) Loving Father of John. Margo(O"Dwyer) Martin,Anne(Crawford) Gerard and Tony. .Deeply missed by his loving family, sons-in-law,daughters-in-law,grand-children,great-grand child, sisters Bernie(Kelly) Margaret-Ann(Hanley) Carmel(Nolan), The Fitzgerald Family extended family,relatives,neighbours and many friends
George"s funeral cortége will leave his home on Saturday morning at 11am.for Funeral Mass in The Church of The Assumption,Ballylanders at 11.30am.Burial afterwards in Ballylanders Cemetery. Please observe current covid 19 restrictions regarding attendances at Funerals.
Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the rip.ie condolence section below. House private please. MAY HE REST IN PEACE
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The death has occurred of Harry Long St. Patrick’s Villas, Castleconnell, Limerick. Harry Long (St. Patrick’s Villas, Castleconnell, Limerick. Formerly of Garryowen. Late of the Tile Centre, William Street). August 11th 2021 peacefully at home.
Sadly missed by his wife Carmel. Beloved father of William, Harry, Michael, Carmel, Tina, Robert, Kate, Pearse and the late Mark and Richard. Regretted by his loving sisters Eileen and Christina, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.
May he rest in peace.
A private family Requiem Mass will take place in St. John’s Cathedral, on Monday (August 16) at 11.00am followed by burial in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell. Harry’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed
In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted in accordance with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
To leave a message of condolence, click here
More News
An Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Pat Doyle , CEO of Peter McVerry Trust; Lord Mayor of Cork, Councillor Colm Kelleher and Minister Michael McGrath at the launch of the five-year strategic plan
Maurice Quinlivan retweeted a video of youngsters singing the Cranberries classic Zombie in the Fall's Park, Belfast | PICTURE: MICHAEL COWHEY
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.