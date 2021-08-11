Deaths in Limerick - August 11, 2021

The death has occurred of Collette Gardner

Of Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport, Tipperary, Castleconnell and Dublin

On August 9, 2021, at University Hospital Limerick. Sister of the late Beth O’Connell. Regretted by her son Jeremy, brothers Sean, Michael and Desmond, step brother Brendan and step sister Deirdre, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Arriving at St Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell on Thursday, August 12, for requiem Mass at 11.30am, which will be broadcast on www.castleconnellparish.ie and 106.3 FM followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 1pm.

*******

The death has occurred of William (Bill) Hanlon

Of Aberdeen, Scotland and formerly The Foynes Inn, Foynes who passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, July 31, 2021, after a short illness, aged 84 years. Deeply missed by family and friends.

"Forever in our hearts"

Funeral service will take place Friday, August 13 2021, in St.Francis of Assisi RC, Church, Deeside Gardens, Aberdeen at 11am, followed by burial at Hazelhead Cemetery, Aberdeen, Scotland.

Funeral service to be streamed at: www.youtube.Com/channel/UC93JQ_J9YXMSVFBM8GGVWZW

Please adhere to government restrictions and guidelines on Covid-19 at the funeral service.

*******

The death has occurred of Maurice McCarthy

Of Gardenfield, Dromcollogher

Funeral arrangements later.

*******

The death has occurred of Noreen O'Neill (née Godfrey)

Of Ashvillie, Friarstown, Grange, Kilmallock

In her 93rd year. Died peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Very deeply regretted by her devoted husband Flannan, her sons and daughters John, Flan, Mary, Charlie, Pat, Noreen and Gerry, sons in-law, daughters in-law and her nine adoring grandchildren, her sisters Breda and Kathleen and her brother Noel, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a wide circle of many friends.

May she rest in peace.

Noreen's cortege will depart her residence on Thursday, August 12 at 8.00pm to St Ailbe's Church, Ballybricken.

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place at 11.30am on Friday, August 13 with burial afterwards in Caherelly Cemetery.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 50 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Josephine (Jo) Ryan (née Hannigan)

Of Kilmacud, Dublin and Foynes

Peacefully after a short illness. Predeceased by her sisters Máire and Irene and brother Seamus. She will be deeply missed and remembered with much love and affection by her heartbroken husband Willie, her children Jacinta, Niall, Yvonne, Madeleine and Liam, sisters B.B. and Eileen, her cherished grandchildren Caoimhe and Ciara, daughter-in-law Marie, son-in-law Karl, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

“May he support us all the day long till the shades lengthen and the evening comes, and the busy world is hushed, and the fever of life is over and our work is done; then in his mercy may he give us a safe lodging, a holy rest and peace at the last”.

Due to current restrictions, a private family funeral Mass will take place on Friday, August 13 at 11.30am. Those of you who would have liked to attend but cannot may view the Mass on the following link: https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-st-laurence-otoole-kilmacud

Josephine’s funeral cortege will be passing her residence at approximately 1pmon her journey to her final resting place. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to The Sports and Drama Department, Carmona Services, Glenageary or Brother Kevin at the Capuchin Day Centre.

*******

The death has occurred of Blánaid Veale (née Stakelum)

Of Ashbrook Park, Ennis Road and late of Clongower, Thurles.

Blánaid died peacefully in the excellent care of the staff at Milford Hospice after a long illness, borne with great dignity, on August 10, 2021.

Beloved wife of Aubrey, sadly missed by her loving sons Paul and Marc, daughters-in-law Ann-Marie and Julia, grandchildren Isabelle, Conor, Ciarán, Josh and Oliver, sister Fionnuala, brothers Gearóid and Séan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, kind neighbours, friends and her many speech and drama students.

All her trials are over, may she rest in peace

Requiem Mass will take place at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Friday, August 13, at 11am.

Funeral afterwards to Holy Cross Abbey Cemetery, Thurles.

To watch Mass streamed live, visit https://www.ourladyoftherosaryparishlimerick.ie/web-cam/

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

*******

The death has occurred of Sally Birrane (née Ryan)

Of Carrigbeg, Doon

On August 10, 2021, Sally. Predeceased by her sister Oonagh. Sadly missed by her loving husband Connie, daughters Sarah and Connie, brothers Paddy and Jack, sister Mary, son-in-law Gearóid Maher, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchild Sally-Kate, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace.

Arriving in St Patrick’s Church, Doon, Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30am and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Sally’s Requiem Mass will be streamed live at https://doonparish.ie/webcam/

Please adhere to government guidelines on Covid-19 (maximum 50 people in the church).

*******

The death has occurred of Cathal Kelly

Of Ballincollig, Cork and Farranshone

On August 10, 2021, peacefully after a long illness at Cork University Hospital, Cathal (late of Boston Scientific) beloved son of Brian and Annette, loving brother of Helen, Tom, Gary, Stephen and Seán and uncle of Andrew. Sadly missed by his loving parents and family, brother-in-law Fergal, sister-in-law Joanna, nephew, extended family and friends.

Due to current government guidelines Cathal’s funeral will take place privately. Cathal’s family wish to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Cork University Hospital for the care given to him.

*******

The death has occurred of Paul Lynch

Of Cappanahane, Granagh and Ballyagran

Sadly missed by his wife Lisa (née Fitzgerald), mother Bernie, brother Christopher, uncles, aunts, nephew, niece, father-in-law Pat, mother-in-law Kathleen, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, extended family and a large circle of friends.

May he rest in peace

Arriving at St. Michael's Church, Ballyagran this Thursday August 12, for 12noon requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Colmanswell Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2nlEC0pG-uI.

In compliance with current HSE guidelines, Paul's funeral Mass will be limited to 50 family and friends only. Condolences can be sent to O'Grady Funeral Directors, Ballingarry.

For those wishing to pay their respects to the family, the Funeral Cortège will leave Paul's home (V35 YF76) at 11.30am approximately on Thursday en route to church.

Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.

*******

The death has occurred of Kitty ODonoghue (née Carrig)

Of Poulaphuca, Ballynacally, Clare and Askeaton

Peacefully at her residence. Sadly missed by her loving husband Con. Children Seamus, Christy, Joe, Trassa, Conor, Siobhan and Cathal. Brothers and sisters. Sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

May she rest in peace.

The funeral cortege will leave the family home at 10.30 am on Friday, August 13 to arrive at Christ the King church, Ballycorick for requiem mass at 11am. Burial after to Kilchreest cemetery.

In compliance with current HSE guidelines the funeral mass will be attended by family and close friends.

For those who wish to offer condolences and wish to watch the funeral on Friday please visit: https://m.facebook.com/311331615914844