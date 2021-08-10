Deaths in Limerick: Tuesday August 10, 2021

The death has occurred of Peggy Whelan (Frahill) (née Harris) Shannonvale, Old Cratloe Road, Limerick City, Limerick. Formerly of Bengal Terrace, Limerick. Peggy, died (peacefully) at University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her daughter Lisa, grandson Zack, parents Mary and Eddie, sister Mary Clogan and brother Noel Harris.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Danny Whelan, daughters April and Danielle, son Darren, grandchildren Wayne, Aleigha, Kyra, Harrison and baby Callum, sisters Christine Malone and Theresa Kiely, sons-in-law Christopher and Paul, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

The Funeral Cortege, will depart her residence, in Shannonvale, Old Cratloe Road, on Thursday (August 12th) at 10.30am en route to St. John's Cathedral, Cathedral Place, to arrive for 11am Requiem Mass

Mass will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick, Co. Clare.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to fifty people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Marie Keating Foundation

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Josephine Luibhéad (née Griffin) Montiagh, Claregalway, Galway / Athea, Limerick. Predeceased by her beloved husband Colm and brother John. She will be sadly missed by her loving sisters Margaret and Elizabeth, brothers Pat Joe, Gerald and Christopher, step daughters Mary, Eithne and Irene, step son Tomas, their spouses and partners, grandson Orin, nieces, nephews, former colleagues in UIG, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing privately at her home on Thursday August 12th from 5:00pm until 7:00pm (for family and close friends only). Removal on Friday to the Church of the Assumption and St. James, Claregalway at 10:30am for Requiem Mass at 11:00am. Mass will be streamed live on the following link http://www.churchtv.ie/claregalway. and on parish radio FM 106.4. Private cremation to follow.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund, UHG.

The family would like to express their deep gratitude to the Staff of the Emergency Department and of the Intensive Care Department at UHG.

Those who would wish to attend the funeral but cannot, due to current HSE restrictions, are invited to leave messages of sympathy on the condolence link below which will be appreciated by her family.

May She Rest In Peace

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of James Quirke Dromindeel, Newcastle West, Limerick. Formerly of Quirkes Milking Machines Ltd. Died 9th August 2021. Deeply regretted by his wife Bridget, children Gemma, Fiona, Finbarr and Brian, his six grandchildren, brothers John and Tony, sister in law, brothers in law, sons in law, daughters in law, other relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Arriving at Newcastle West Church on Thursday, 12th August at 11:30 am for a private family funeral mass in compliance with Government guidelines. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. House private please. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Riedy's Undertakers, Newcastle West. Messages of condolence can be offered by clicking on the link below. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

