Deaths in Limerick: Monday, August 9, 2021

The death has occurred of Christina (Chris) O'Sullivan (née Collins), Abbey Avenue, Corbally.

Peacefully in the gentle care of Limerick University Hospital.

Adored wife of Des. Loving mother of Andrew, Lillian and Aisling. Sadly missed by her son-in-law Jim, daughter-in-law Claire, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, friends and neighbours.

The family wish to send a special thank you to the staff at Athlunkard Nursing Home who cared for Chris in her latter years.

May she rest in peace.

A private family Requiem Mass will take place in St. Munchins College Chapel, Corbally Road on Thursday (12th August) at 12 noon followed by burial in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted in accordance with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mary O'Halloran, Main Street, Hospital, and Dooradoyle Park.

Peacefully, on the 8th August 2021 in the presence of her loving family. Beloved daughter of the late Michael and Kathleen. Mary will be sadly missed by her loving brother Michael, cousins, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace

Mary's funeral cortége will leave the family home at 11am on Wednesday for 11.30 o'clock requiem Mass in St. John the Baptist Church, Hospital. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h'anam dílis

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Margaret Moran (née O'Donnell), North Circular Road and late of Barrington's Hospital.

Margaret died peacefully at home surrounded by her family.

Beloved wife of the late Paddy, sadly missed by her loving children Sue, Barry, & Sheelagh, sons-in-law Donough and Bernard, daughter-in-law Gemma, grandchildren Shane, Paul, Aisling and Niall, siblings Jim, Michael-John, Yvette and Tom, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, kind neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass will take place at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Wednesday, 11th August, at 11am.

Funeral afterwards to Reilig Mhuire, Askeaton.

Click here to watch Mass streamed live

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

Click here to donate online

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of John Joe Daly, Cois-Ma, Croom.

Peacefully, after a short illness at University Hospital Limerick. Dearly loved husband of the late Essie née Lucey. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons Con and John, daughters Mary (Griffin) and Eileen (Molina), sons in law John and Mark, daughters and law Claire and Tammy, adoring grandchildren Lorraine, Gerard, Adam, Ronan, Ava, Finn and Niamh, brother in law Conor, sisters in law Mary and Eileen and Gerry and Catherine, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Rest in Peace

John Joe's funeral cortege will leave his home on Thursday morning at 11:30 am to arrive for 12 noon funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Croom, with burial afterwards Relig Mhuire. As per Covid guidelines while adhering to government directions. Mass will be live-streamed and can be viewed by clicking this link (to follow).

Condolence Book open on rip.ie Mass cards or letters of sympathy may be posted to Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom.