Deaths in Limerick: Sunday August 8, 2021

The death has occurred of Patsy Lynch Reidy Court, Garryowen, Limerick. Patsy, died (peacefully) at Nenagh General Hospital. Son of the late John and Johanna and brother of the late Betty. Very deeply regretted by his sister Marie, brothers Junior, Ger and Eddie, sister-in-law Deirdre, nieces Sarah and Johanna, nephews Damian, Charles and Lewis, other relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place at 2.00pm on Tuesday (August 10th) in St. John's Cathedral, Cathedral Place. Mass will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Raheen Cemetery, Ballyneety, Co. Limerick

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to fifty people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Jim O'Mahony Kilbane, Castletroy, Limerick Formerly of Bishop’s Street, Late of Irish Cement, August 7th 2021, peacefully, in the loving care of Milford Care Centre. Beloved husband of Denise.

Dearly loved father of Sarah. Sadly missed by his wife, his daughter and her partner Larry, sister Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, all his friends in the music scene, neighbours and an additional large circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

A private family Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday (10th August) in St. John’s Cathedral, Cathedral Place, at 12 noon, followed by a Cremation Service in Shannon Crematorium at 2.00pm. Jim’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on here. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Nuala Tuite (née O'Gorman) Riverside Drive, Shannon Banks, Corbally, Limerick. Formerly of Dublin Road, Limerick. Nuala, died (peacefully) at Milford Care Centre, surrounded by her loving family.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, daughters Claire, Theresa and Susan, son Colin, grandchildren, great-grandchild, sons-in-law Des, Gary and Michael, daughter-in-law Elaine, sisters Sally, Terry and Phil, brother Tony, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

May She Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place at 1.00pm on Tuesday (August 10th) in St. Nicholas' Church, Westbury. Mass will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

The Funeral Cortege will pass the family residence, in Riverside Drive, Shannon Banks, en route to the Crematorium.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to fifty people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

