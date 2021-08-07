07/08/2021

Deaths in Limerick - August 7, 2021

Deaths in Limerick - August 7, 2021

Reporter:

The death has occurred of Peggy McNamara (née Ryan) of Rhebogue Road, Limerick city. Formerly of New Road, Thomondgate.

Beloved wife of Jim and dearly loved mother of Mary, Gerard, Noreen, Margaret, Anne and Robert. Sadly missed by her loving sister Marie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law Josephine and Margaret, brother-in-law Martin, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

A private family Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday, August 14 in St Patrick's Church, Dublin Road at 10am followed by burial in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery (Extension).

Family flowers only - donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

___________________

The death has occurred of David Harrington of College View Drive, Shannon Banks, Corbally, Limerick.

Beloved husband of Claire and dearly loved father of Denis, Noel and Alan. Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Geraldine, Caroline and Colleen; his beloved grandchildren Ciara, Sinead, David, Jill, Tom, Clodagh and Gus; his sisters Peg, Alicia and Annette, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

A private family Requiem Mass will take place this Monday (August 9) in St. Nicholas Church, Westbury at 12 noon followed by burial in Castlemungret Cemetery.

House private - click here for live-stream of David's Funeral.

___________________

The death has occurred of Joseph Collins of Dalkey, Dublin. Formerly of Janesboro, Limerick.

Beloved husband of Patricia and loving father of Michael, Damian, Eimear and Thérèse.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his adoring grandchildren his sister Sheila (McElenely), extended family, friends, neighbours and his colleagues in CIE Tours and Dublin Bus.

Funeral, for family only, will take place on Tuesday (August 10) at 10am in the Church of the Assumption, Dalkey followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery.

Click here for live-stream.

May they all rest in peace

