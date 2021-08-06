06/08/2021

Search our Archive

1452794778036
1454508443990
1452599028110
1542015890030

Deaths in Limerick - August 6, 2021

Deaths in Limerick - August 6, 2021

Reporter:

The death has occurred of Ann Stancliffe (née Hardicker) of Gurtinard, Listowel, Kerry. Late of Ashford, Limerick and the UK.

Beloved wife of the late Hugh. Sadly missed by her son Eden Finch, grandchildren, brother John Hardicker, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, her good friend Philomena, neighbours and friends.

A private service will take place at Shannon Crematorium on Tuesday (August 10), at 4pm followed by Cremation.

_____________________

The death has occurred of Michael McMahon of Thomond Court, Shelbourne Road, Limerick city.

Very deeply regretted by his brother Richard; sisters Bridie, Chrissie, Rita, Helen & Bernadette, nephews, nieces, extended family circle and friends.

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place at 11am on Tuesday (August 10) in St Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street with burial afterwards at Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

_____________________

The death has occurred of Michael Cronin of Swindon, England and formerly of Convent Road, Abbeyfeale.

Sadly missed by his sisters Joan and Elizabeth; brothers Pat, Noel, Donal and Nelius, all his other relatives and friends.

Funeral, private for family only, will take place at the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale at 11am on Tuesday (August 10) and will be live-streamed here.

Interment of ashes will take place afterwards in Relig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale.

_____________________

The death has occurred of Edmond Burke of Smith's Road, Charleville, Cork. Formerly of Manister, Limerick.

Beloved husband of the late Edith.

Deeply regretted by his daughter Ann, granddaughter Tracy, grandson Mark, great grandnephews, great grand nieces, sister Eileen, nephews Pat, Mossie, Leonard, Jim and Paul and their spouses, relatives, neighbours and his friends.

Remains will arrive at St Michael's Church, Manister ahead of Funeral Mass at 12.30pm on Sunday (August 8).

Cremation service afterwards in Shannon Crematorium.

May they all rest in peace

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media Group