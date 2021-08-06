The death has occurred of Ann Stancliffe (née Hardicker) of Gurtinard, Listowel, Kerry. Late of Ashford, Limerick and the UK.

Beloved wife of the late Hugh. Sadly missed by her son Eden Finch, grandchildren, brother John Hardicker, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, her good friend Philomena, neighbours and friends.

A private service will take place at Shannon Crematorium on Tuesday (August 10), at 4pm followed by Cremation.

_____________________

The death has occurred of Michael McMahon of Thomond Court, Shelbourne Road, Limerick city.

Very deeply regretted by his brother Richard; sisters Bridie, Chrissie, Rita, Helen & Bernadette, nephews, nieces, extended family circle and friends.

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place at 11am on Tuesday (August 10) in St Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street with burial afterwards at Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

_____________________

The death has occurred of Michael Cronin of Swindon, England and formerly of Convent Road, Abbeyfeale.

Sadly missed by his sisters Joan and Elizabeth; brothers Pat, Noel, Donal and Nelius, all his other relatives and friends.

Funeral, private for family only, will take place at the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale at 11am on Tuesday (August 10) and will be live-streamed here.

Interment of ashes will take place afterwards in Relig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale.

_____________________

The death has occurred of Edmond Burke of Smith's Road, Charleville, Cork. Formerly of Manister, Limerick.

Beloved husband of the late Edith.

Deeply regretted by his daughter Ann, granddaughter Tracy, grandson Mark, great grandnephews, great grand nieces, sister Eileen, nephews Pat, Mossie, Leonard, Jim and Paul and their spouses, relatives, neighbours and his friends.

Remains will arrive at St Michael's Church, Manister ahead of Funeral Mass at 12.30pm on Sunday (August 8).

Cremation service afterwards in Shannon Crematorium.

May they all rest in peace