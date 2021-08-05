Deaths in Limerick: Thursday August 5, 2021

The death has occurred of Mary Ann Hartnett (née Meehan) Ballynagally, Old Pallas, Pallasgreen, Limerick peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick, 5th August 2021. Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, daughters Carmel, Mary, Teresa & Stephanie, grandchildren Josh & Bella, brothers Davy, Jimmy & Patsy, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. RIP

Reposing in Ryans' Funeral Home, Pallasgreen this Saturday evening from 6 to 8 o clock. A family mass will be held Sunday in St Patrick & St Brigid's Church, Kilteely, at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Old Pallas cemetery. In accordance with HSE guidelines and in the interest of public safety.

The death has occurred of Tim King Upper Carey’s Road, Limerick City, Limerick (Late of Irish Ale Breweries (Guinness). Past Captain and President of Adare Manor Golf Club. Late of Young Munster RFC. August 5th, peacefully at home.

Beloved husband of Alice. Dearly loved father of Shirley and Jason. Predeceased by his sister Catherine. Sadly missed by his son-in-law Declan, daughter-in-law Leyanne, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brothers Pat, Tony and Brian, sisters Rena, Alice, Mary, Doly and Carol, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace.

A private family Requiem Mass will take place this Monday (9th August) in The Dominicans Church, Glentworth Street at 11.00am followed by burial in Castlemungret Cemetery. In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Michael McMahon Thomond Court, Shelbourne Road, Limerick City, Limerick. Michael, died (peacefully) at his residence Very deeply regretted by his brother, sisters, their families and many friends.

May He Rest in Peace. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to fifty people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick. Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Matt Moroney 1 Galtee View, Murroe, Limerick. August 4th 2021 (unexpectedly) Matt. Sadly missed by his loving wife Jenny, children Sean, Kerry and Jaden, parents Mattie and Peggy, brothers Tony, Tom, John, Joe and Paul, sisters Bernie and Rose, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing at Lynch-Kelly Funeral Home, Cappamore Saturday evening from 6 o’clock until 8 o’clock. Arriving in the Church of the Holy Rosary, Murroe Sunday for Requiem Mass at 1.30 pm with burial afterwards in Abington Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Pieta House.

Please adhere to Government Guidelines re Covid-19 (max 50 people in the Church). If you wish to leave a message of sympathy you may do so in the Condolence Section below.

The death has occurred of Joe Taylor Lisheen Homes, Caherdavin, Limerick late of Henry Street and Rathbane. August 4th 2021 peacefully at Limerick University Hospital. Beloved husband of Anne. Dearly loved father of Joanne, Emma, Lydia and Zowie. Sadly missed by his brother Dominic, sons-in-law, grandchildren Layla, Beau and Joey, sisters-in-law Sr. Rosaleen Desmond and Yvonne, other relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

A private family Requiem Mass will take place this Monday (9th August) in St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue at 11.30am followed by burial in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

