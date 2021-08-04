Deaths in Limerick: Wednesday August 4, 2021

The death has occurred of Maura Quinlivan (née Stapleton) Reeves Path, Upper Mallow Street, Limerick and Avonmore Road, Raheen. August 3rd 2021 peacefully at St. Camillus Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late Donal. Predeceased by her brothers John and Paddy, sisters Rosaleen, Nancy and Theresa. Sadly missed by her sister-in-law Anne (Stapleton), nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace. A private family Requiem Mass will take place this Friday (6th August) in Raheen Church, Raheen at 11.30am followed by burial in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

Maura’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed. In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Carroll (née White) Ballycalla, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Clare / Limerick City, Limerick. Formerly of Caledonian Place, Limerick.Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her twin brother Paddy.

Deeply missed by her husband Brendan, daughters Rosarie (Hartigan), Mary (Quinlivan), Joan, Antoinette (Foster) and Julie (Orton), sons-in-law Brian, John, Christy, Foz and Stuart, her 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, brother Br. Michael, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May she Rest In Peace

In accordance with current government guidelines a private funeral Mass for family and friends will be celebrated in Mary Immaculate Church, Shannon on Friday (6th August) at 12noon followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium. Funeral cortège will leave the family home at 11:40am approx on the way to the Church.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://m.facebook.com/Shannon.Parish.Killaloe/

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre http://www.milfordcarecentre.ie/donate.now/

or Irish Cancer Society https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate/donate

Messages of sympathy can be sent to Mc Mahon Funeral Directors. If you would like to write a condolence please do so on the link below.

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kay) Clohessy (née Lynch) Ashbrook, Ennis Road, Limerick. August 4th 2021 peacefully at St. John’s Hospital, with her loving family by her side.

Beloved wife of the late Tom and much loved mother of Mary (McMahon), Dermot and Tom. Sadly missed by her children, her sister Nanette (Guerin), son-in-law Morgan, daughters-in-law Ann and Deirdre, grandchildren Carol Ann (Rotsey), Elisa (Kowalewska), Gillian (Wellon), Emma (McMahon), Gene and David (Clohessy), Louise (Westcott) and Stephanie (Clohessy), her great-grandchildren Lewis, Olivia, Matthew, Brooke, Faye, Max and Hunter, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

A private family Requiem Mass will take place in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road, this Friday (6th August) at 11.00am followed by burial in Kilmurry Cemetery.

Kathleen’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed. In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be in accordance with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Cards can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick. Messages of sympathy can be left using the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Gita NEZAMABAD (née Eslami) Fedamore, Limerick Formerly of Tehran, Iran & Vancouver, Canada. Gita died peacefully in the exceptional care of Milford Care Centre. Sadly missed by her loving husband Sohrab, daughter Samar, son Bayan, parents Ali Akbar & Jaleh, brother Afshin, sisters-in-law Foroozan, Vida & Sussan, brothers-in-law Iraj & Ramin, aunt Sousan, uncle Mehran, nieces, nephews, relatives, her many friends, colleagues in University Hospital Limerick and her Bahá’í Community.

The family would like to say a special thank you to all who cared for Gita throughout her illness.

Rest in Peace.

A Burial Service will take place in Castlemungret Cemetery on Friday 6th August 2021 at 12 noon. Family flowers only please; donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

