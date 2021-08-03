Deaths in Limerick - August 3, 2021

The death has occurred of William (Bill) Hanlon

Of Aberdeen, Scotland and formerly The Foynes Inn, Foynes who passed away peacefully at his home Saturday, July 31, 2021 after a short illness, aged 84 years. Deeply missed by family and friends.

Forever in our hearts

*******

The death has occurred of Maura Hegarty

Of Blackrock, Cork and Limerick

On August 2, 2021, unexpectedly but peacefully at her daughter’s residence, Maura (nee McCarthy), beloved wife of the late Jim, loving mother of Trish (O’Sullivan) and the late Mairead. Sadly missed by her loving daughter, son-in-law Brian, grandchildren Cian, Eimear, Niall and Eoin, brothers, sisters, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace.

In accordance with current government guidelines the funeral will be private.

Maura’s requiem Mass will be streamed on Thursday at 11.30am on www.churchservices.tv/rochestown

*******

The death has occurred of Noreen O'Connor (née O'Mahony)

Of Ballinlyna Lodge, Kilfinane

Very peacefully on July 23, 2021, in London. Predeceased by her husband Dave, grandson Conor, brothers Pat, Timmy, Sean and Mick. Very deeply regretted by her sons Ger and Dayo, daughters Angela and Michelle, sons-in-law, Ger, Robbie and Danny, grandchildren David, Hazel, Zoe, Jack and Finn, brothers Larry, Don and Tony, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and her many friends.

May she rest in peace

Noreen's funeral will arrive at St Andrew's Church, Kilfinane, Thursday, August 5 for 12noon requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards to Kilbreedy Cemetery. In compliance with current HSE guidelines Noreen's funeral Mass will be limited to 50, family and friends only please. Condolences can be sent to Daffy's Funeral Directors, Kilmallock.

*******

The death has occurred of Dan Scanlan

Of Ballyhahill

Late of Glenbawn, Ballyhahill. On July 31, 2021 suddenly. Son of the late Paddy and Madge Scanlan. Deeply regretted by his brothers Con and John-Joe, sisters Eileen and Joan, nephews, niece, extended family and friends.

Rest In peace.

In accordance with government guidelines due to Covid-19 a private family funeral mass will take place on Thursday, August 5, at 12noon in Ballyhahill Church followed by burial in Loughill cemetery.

*******

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Sheehan

Of Gleann Cryle and Knocknasna, Abbeyfeale

Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Paddy is very sadly missed by his partner Betty Daughton, sons Patrick and Jeremigh, daughter Sonya, brothers Dave, Jerry, and Joe, sisters Marie and Chris, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, friends and neighbours. Paddy is predeceased by his parents Dave and Madge, also by his brothers Tim, Neilus and Seán.

Rest in peace

A private family funeral will take place for immediate family due to government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines the number attending church will be limited to 50 people.

Funeral cortege will depart 32 Gleann Cryle, Abbeyfeale on Thursday at 9:30am and travel via Lyon’s Cross, Shop Cross, Purt and down Knocknasna on route to the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale to arrive for requiem Mass at 11.00am.

Requiem Mass will then be live streamed on the following link www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

Burial afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post c/o Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale.

You may also send your condolences by email to: harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com

*******

The death has occurred of Paddy Kelly

Of Barnalick, Adare

Peacefully, at home, on August 2, 2021.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen (née Stacey), sons George and Richie, daughters Jennie, Mags and Eileen, sons-in-law Seamus, Eamon and Andy, daughter-in-law Shirley, grandchildren Seamus, Becky, Jade, Dean and Emily, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May his gentle soul Rest in peace

Arriving at the Holy Trinity Abbey Church, Adare, this Tuesday, August 3, for 12 noon requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed at https://www.adareparish.ie/webcam/

Family flowers only. House private, please.

Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

In compliance with current HSE guidelines, Paddy's funeral Mass will be limited to 50 family and friends only. Condolences can be sent to O'Grady Funeral Directors, Ballingarry.

*******

The death has occurred of Michael (Mikie) Lenihan

Of Sydney, Australia and formerly Graigue, Croagh

Sadly missed by his loving wife Marie, son Eamonn, daughter Louise,son-in-law Dirk, daughter-in-law Michelle, grandchildren, brothers James and John, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace

Funeral to take place in Australia.

Condolences can be sent to O'Grady Funeral Directors, Ballingarry.