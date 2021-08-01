Deaths in Limerick: Sunday August 1, 2021

The death has occurred of Bernard Kennedy (Ballinacurra Gardens, Limerick. Late of Burlington, Fulflex and Our Lady Of Lourdes CSG). July 31st 2021 peacefully at Limerick University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of Pauline. Dearly loved father of Barry and Lee-Ann. Sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Siobhan, son-in-law Dave, his beloved grandchildren Shea, Isha, Daithí and Lily brothers Frank and Gerry, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace.

A private family Requiem Mass will be held in Our Lady Of Lourdes Church this Wednesday (4th August) at 11.00am followed by cremation service in Shannon Crematorium at 1.00pm.

Bernard’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to COPD Support Ireland.

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Michael (Mike) O'Brien Lough Gur, Knockainey, Limerick. Peacefully after a short illness bravely borne and fiercely fought in the great care of Milford Hospice and UHL and for the last two years in the wonderful care of Athlunkard Nursing Home.



Beloved husband of Mary and much loved father to Colette, Jim, Donny, Anna, Frank, Kieran, Trevor and Eoin. Brother to Frances, Anne and to the late Helen, Bridie, Essie, Clare, Pearl, Jimmy and Margaret.

Very sadly missed by much loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, daughters- in-law,sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, with a special mention to his daughter-in-law Catherine who worked in Athlunkard Nursing Home and Helen and Michael Daly, great neighbours and help to the family, amazing friends and neighbours.



For anyone wishing to pay their respects Mike will be reposing at Daverns' Funeral Home, Hospital,(V35XV96) this Monday 2nd August from 12pm to 7pm - (The family will not be present for this)



Mike will arrive at St.Patricks' Church, Lough Gur Patrickswell on Tuesday 3rd August for Requiem Mass at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetary. Requiem mass can be viewed by clicking (link to follow)

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre (link to follow)

Messages of condolences and sympathy can be left on the link below, mass cards can be posted to Daverns' Funeral Home.

May He Rest In Peace

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Pauline Power (née Nash) Kilmeedy, Limerick. Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday night 31st of July 2021. Wife of the late Sean, sister of the late Frank. Deeply missed by her children Peter, Kevin, Frank and Mary, sister Peg, brothers Fr. Tom and Joe, daughter-in-law Emma, son-in-law Derek, grandchildren Thomás, Paul, Liam and Johnny, wider family and a very large circle of friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

In accordance with government guidelines, a private family funeral mass will take place in St Ita’s Chuch Kilmeedy, this Monday the 2nd of August at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Mass cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Riedy’s undertakers. Condolences can be offered by clicking on the link below.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

To leave a message of condolence, please click here: