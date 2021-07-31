Deaths in Limerick - July 31, 2021

The death has occurred of Marie Fitzgerald (née Croke)

Of Donnellan's Buildings, Rosbrien

Marie passed peacefully in the exceptional care of the staff of the Shannon Ward St Camillus Hospital.

Pre-deceased by her husband Ger. Sadly missed by her son Gerard, daughters Leonie and Yvette, brother Michael (England), aunt Rosie, daughter-in-law Eileen, sons-in-law Gerry and Paudie, sister-in-law Lily, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. A special mention to the Ahern family.

Rest in peace.

A private family service will take place in Shannon Crematorium on Monday, August 2, 2021 at 1:30pm

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

*******

The death has occurred of Joe Long

Of Ballylusky, Patrickswell

On July 30, 2021

Peacefully in the wonderful care of all the staff at Caherass Nursing Home, Croom.

Predeceased by his brother Ernie and Brookie, sister Rose and Daveen Sheerin.

Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing brother, George, niece Maura (Sheerin), grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews and great-grandnieces, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Rest in peace.

Joe's funeral cortege will leave his home Monday morning at 10:50am to arrive for 11:30am Funeral Mass in St. Michael's Church, Manister, via Croom with burial immediately afterwards in Relig Mhuire, Croom.

As per Covid guidelines, while adhering to government directions mass will be limited to 50 people in the church.

Mass cards and messages of sympathy can be posted to

Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom.

*******

The death has occurred of Betty McInerney (née Salttery)

Of Shannon Park, Ennis, Clare, Puckane, Tipperary and Corbally

On July 31, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Cahercalla Hospice, Ennis.

Predeceased by her husband Denis and sister Dolores

Deeply regretted by her loving children Denise, Seán and Frank, son-in-law Donnacha, daughter-in-law Patricia, grandchildren Ailish, Síofra, Conor and Oisín, brother Billy, sister Margaret, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon in St. Joseph's Church with burial after in Clooney Graveyard. For those who wish to attend, but cannot, the funeral Mass can be viewed on the St Joseph's Church Webcam using this link: ennisparish.com/our-parish/st-josephs-church-webcam

In compliance with current HSE guidelines, the number of people attending funeral Mass and the burial ceremony, is limited to a maximum of 50. Please comply with public health advice.

House private

Donations, if desired, to Cahercalla Hospice

Messages of condolences can be left in the condolence section below or by email to info@dalyfunerals.com

*******

The death has occurred of Oonagh Murphy (née O'Connor)

Of Glasnevin, Dublin and Limerick

On July 29, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Jeremiah and loving mother of Des, Alan, John and the late Brian. Very sadly missed by her daughters-in-law Lisa, Helen, Mary and Niamh. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Niamh, Eric, Kieran and Jenny, Dónal and Conor, Róisín, Aisling, Shane and Patrick, Eábha, Ferdia and Ruadhán and her great-grandchild Archie, as well as her extended family, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace

Due to government advice, a private family funeral is being held.

Family flowers only, please.

*******

The death has occurred of Michael Barry

Of Avaheen, Dromcollogher

Michael passed away on July 30, 2021 peacefully at University Hospital Limerick surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his brother Jim and sister Maureen. Sadly missed by his loving wife Maureen, sons Tony and Peter, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers Timmy and Denis, sister Julie-May, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Removal from his home on Sunday at 11.20am to St. Ita's Church, Feenagh for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. In line with HSE guidelines and government advice Michael's funeral will be private. Mass will be broadcast on local radio 105.1fm for those within 2.5km of the church.

House private please.

*******

The death has occurred of David (Leslie) Lilburn

We are heartbroken to announce the death of David (Leslie) Lilburn, Limerick - son of the late Stuart and Florence Lilburn - who died on Wednesday evening, July 28 after a brief period of illness.

We will miss his joie de vivre, gentleness and kindness, his ever curious mind, and his unique artists' way of looking at the world and mapping it.

Dave was full of live to the very end; drawing the world around him, playing the saxophone, and meeting and socialising with friends and family.

We all will miss Dave's beautiful, joyful, and indomitable spirit - but we will always cherish his memory.

Removal from his home will be at 2pm Tuesday August 3, followed by a brief farewell and burial at StradballyChurch in Castleconnell. Current Covid restrictions will apply.

Wife Romanie van Son, sons Jonathan and Caspar, son in law Adrian, brothers and family Hugh, Sally, Sophie, Adam and Sam, and Gary, Finn, Corinne and Ella, and all his family in the Netherlands.

*******

The death has occurred of Elizabeth O'Dea (née Reidy)

Of Loughanleigh, Mungret

Formerly of Coolaleen, Broadford. Elizabeth died peacefully on July 29, 2021 surrounded by her loving and heartbroken family. Deeply regretted by her beloved husband Michael, children Michelle, Patrick, Elizabeth and her partner Tadhg. Sisters Mary, Margaret, Anna, Eileen, Kathleen and Philomena. Brothers, Bartholomew (Bart), Tommy, Gerard and her late brother Joe, nieces, nephews, godchildren, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

The funeral cortege will leave the family residence (house private) on Monday, August 2, 2021, for Requiem Mass at St Nessan's Church, Raheen at 12 noon, followed by burial in Clounanna Cemetery, Patrickswell. In compliance with the current HSE and government guidelines, only 50 persons, including family members may attend the funeral service.

The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this time. Messages of sympathy may be expressed on the condolences section below. Mass will be streamed live https://www.mcrparish.com/live-stream/. Family flowers only, Donations, if desired to Irish Cancer Society or Lupus UK.

*******

The death has occurred of Noreen Tierney

Of Kileely Road

Peacefully in Carrigoran House, Newmarket-on-Fergus.

Predeceased by her parents Patrick, Nora and brother Michael.

Deeply regretted by her loving family brother Pat sisters Marie, Madge and Renee, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May she rest in peace.

In accordance with current government guidelines a private funeral Mass for family and friends will be celebrated this Monday, August 2 in St. John and Paul's Church, Shannon at 10am followed by burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawerence Cemetery, Limerick.

Funeral mass can be viewed live on www.shannonparish.ie/webcam

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Carrigoran House.

Messages of sympathy can be sent to McMahon Funeral Directors.