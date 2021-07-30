Search our Archive

30/07/2021

Deaths in Limerick: Friday July 30, 2021

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

The death has occurred of Mary Keogh (née Carey) Killoran Terrace, Catherine Place, Limerick City, Limerick

Mary Keogh (nee Carey) (Killoran Terrace, Catherine Place, Limerick), July 28th 2021, peacefully, at Limerick University Hospital. Beloved daughter of the late Con and Peg. Deeply regretted by her daughter Caroline. her sister Margaret (O’Hehir), brothers Seamus, Con, Kevin, Gerard and Paul. Sadly missed by brother-in-law Peter, sisters-in-law Marion, Helen, Carmel and Siobhan, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

A private family Requiem Mass will be held in the Dominican Church, Glentworth Street, this Monday (2nd August) at 10.30am followed by burial in Kilmurry Cemetery.

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

