Deaths in Limerick: Thursday, July 29, 2021

May they rest in peace
The death has occurred of Bridget Mangan Snr (née Bourke) of 13 Galtee View, Hospital, Limerick and formerly of Grange and Herbertstown, Co Limerick. Bridget passed away peacefully at her residence on July 28. Predeceased by her sister Eileen (Wright) and PJ Bourke. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, daughter Bridget Jnr., son in law Mark, grandson Michael, brothers, sisters, brother in law, nieces, nephews, family, relatives and friends. For anyone wishing to line the road as a mark of respect, Bridget's funeral cortege will leave her residence on Saturday at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am in St. John The Baptist Church Hospital. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
----------
The death has occurred of Mary Claire McLoughlin of Limerick. Unexpectedly on July 13, 2021. Eldest daughter of the late Timothy A. (Ted) and Bridie. Formerly of The Courthouse, Merchants Quay, Limerick and late of Germiston, Rep of South Africa. Dearly missed by her loving partner Shirley, and family Alexander and Julian and grandson Levi, daughters in law Vanessa and Donne, sisters and brothers Breda, Tadg, Antoinette, Robert and Julia Ann. uncles, aunts, nephews, niece and extended family and friends. Cremation will take place at 9am Friday, July 30, 2021. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Michael’s Church, Limerick at 10am Friday, August 13 2021. Thanks are extended to the ICU staff and volunteers at Linksfield Hospital, particularity Paballo Moreki, Londive Ngwenya, Chitalu Nakaonga, and Katelgo Dajee.
