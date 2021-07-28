Deaths in Limerick: Thursday July 28, 2021

The death has occurred of Criena BARRY Rosbrien, Limerick. Criena died peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Survived by her sisters Kitty & Ann, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue on Friday 30th July at 12 noon and will be live streamed here. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

House Private | Family flowers only please. Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

The death has occurred of TD O'Sullivan Foynes, Limerick / Lisselton, Kerry. TD O'Sullivan of Knocknaboula, Foynes, Co. Limerick late of O'Sullivans Bar, Ballydonoghue, Lisselton, Co. Kerry, July 26th, peacefully, at his home in Knocknaboula. Deeply regretted by his brother Eugene, sisters Ann & Maura, step brother John Gerard, sister in law Lucille,brothers in law Rody & Michael, step sister in law Eileen, nieces & nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace. Due to government guidelines in relation to public gatherings, a private funeral Mass in Loughill Church will take place on Thursday, 29th July, at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Knockpatrick Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Sr. Consilio Cuan Mhuire.

