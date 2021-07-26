Deaths in Limerick: Monday, July 26, 2021

The death has occurred of David McCarthy, Gardenfield, Dromcollogher and formerly of Newtownshandrum.

Passed away, peacefully, after a short illness, in St Martha's Nursing Home, Charleville, on July 26th 2021.

Predeceased by his brothers Danny and James and his sisters Mona and Therese. Sadly missed by his brothers Maurice, Msgr Liam McCarthy, sisters Kitty, Vera, Evelyn and Frances, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

A private family funeral will take place, in accordance with current guidelines, at St Bartholomew's Church Dromcollogher, on Wednesday the 28th July at 12.30pm. Mass will be live streamed at (15) St. Ita's Pastoral Unit

Burial afterwards in Newtownshandrum new cemetery.

For those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book on rip.ie, or send Mass cards or letters of sympathy to McCarthy Funeral Directors, Dromcollogher, Co. Limerick.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Imelda Lowney (née Collopy), South Circular Road and formerly of Janesboro.

Imelda died peacefully at Adare & District Nursing Home.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Joe, daughters Noelle & Gráinne, grandsons Declan & Aidan, brothers, other relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue on Thursday 29th July at 11.30am.

Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mary Bridget (Buddy) Hayes, late of Ballynanty and St.Camillus' Hospital.

Died peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick

Pre deceased by her parents Patrick and Lena Hayes

Very deeply regretted by her brothers Ollie and Des, sisters Elizabeth, Anna and Mary (U.K.), cousin Christine, other relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place at 11.00am on Thursday (July 29th) in St. Lelia's Church, Ballynanty. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to fifty people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.