Deaths in Limerick: Sunday July 25, 2021

The death has occurred of Nora Ambrose (née Dalton) Dunganville, Ardagh, Limerick. Died on 24th of July 2021, peacefully, at her residence. Wife of the late Ned, deeply regretted by her loving family, Betty, Mairead, Breda, Michael, Richard and Noreen, sister Mary, sons-in-law, daughters in law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, sister-in-law, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, kind neighbours relatives and friends. May She Rest in Peace

In accordance with government guidelines, a private family funeral Mass will take place in St Molua’s Church, Ardagh, this Monday the 26th of July at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Mass will be live-streamed on https://youtu.be/Rn_dRi1zEcw Condolences can be offered by clicking on the link below. Messages of sympathy can be sent to Riedy's Undertakers, Newcastle West.

---------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Kathleen Fitzgerald (née McInerney) Arlington Villas, Mulgrave Street, Limerick City, Limerick. Formerly of College Avenue, Moyross, Limerick. Kathleen, died peacefully, at her residence. Beloved wife of the late Joseph.

Very deeply regretted by her daughters Patricia and Vivienne, sons Vincent and Gerard, grandchildren Natalie, Stephen, Adrian, Anthony and Adam, great-grandchildren Sophia and Joey, son-in-law Christy, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. May She Rest in Peace. Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place at 11.00am on Wednesday (July 28th) in Corpus Christi Church, Moyross. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (old) Cemetery.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to fifty people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

---------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Hanley Glenview Gardens, Farranshone, Limerick. Formerly of Hanley's Dairy, Mungret Street and late of Mary Immaculate College. Betty, died (peacefully) in the exceptional care of St. Camillus' Hospital

Pre deceased by her parents Michael and Annie Hanley and brother John. Very deeply regretted by her sister Mary Nesbit, nieces Shirley, Aideen and Geraldine, nephews Eoin, Eamonn and Ciaran and their families, other relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place at 12.00pm on Wednesday (July 28th) in St. Michael's Church, Denmark Street. Mass will be streamed live (link to follow) Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to fifty people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

---------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Jimmy Hogan Cooga, Doon, Limerick and late of Garravane, Rearcross & Cook Medical July 24th 2021, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick after a short illness. Sadly missed by his loving wife Helen, daughters Lorraine, Eimear and Helena, sons-in-law Lee, Ciarán and Eddie, grandchildren Clara, Hannah, James, Emily, Mae and Lena, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence Monday evening from 5pm until 8pm. Funeral cortege leaving his residence on Tuesday morning at 9.30am for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Doon, at 10am and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed live at https://doonparish.ie/webcam/

Please adhere to Government Guidelines re Covid-19 (max 50 people in the church). If you wish to leave a message of sympathy you may do so in the condolence section below.

---------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) McInerney (née Cremins) Rossa Avenue, off Mulgrave Street, Limerick City, Limerick. Late of O'Malley Park, Southill, Limerick. Betty, died (peacefully) at her residence. Beloved wife of the late David. Very deeply regretted by her loving daughter Michelle, grandchildren, brother Tony, sisters Geraldine and Pauline, other relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to fifty people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

---------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Sean (John) Reeves Glenmore Avenue, Roxboro Road, Limerick City, Limerick Also late of Kileely, Limerick. Died peacefully, at Athlunkard Nursing Home.

Pre deceased by his mother Delia and father Willie and sisters Kitty and Zeta. Very deeply regretted by his sisters, brothers, their families and friends.

May He Rest in Peace. Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place at 12.00pm on Tuesday (July 27th) in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro.

Mass will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (old) Cemetery.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to fifty people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

---------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Christopher J. (Christy) White Castleconnell, Limerick / Killaloe, Clare / Inverin, Galway / Killiney, Dublin / Rathowen, Westmeath



White, Christopher J, (Christy), Castleconnell, and formerly of Greenwich, CT. USA, Killaloe, Inverin, Killiney and Rathowen, July 24th 2021, peacefully, following a short illness. Beloved husband of RoseMary, loving father to Bríd, Richard (deceased), Dara and Naomi. Christy will be much missed by his wife, children, sons in law Barry and Oisín, daughter in law Christine, grandchildren Sean and Dylan, Molly and Freya, his brothers and sister Tommy, Kathleen, John and Richard, the extended family and a wide circle of friends worldwide.

Departing from his home on Wednesday 28th July to St. Joseph’s Church Castleconnell for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m., which will be broadcast on www.castleconnellparish.ie and 106.3 FM. Burial afterwards in Relig Nua Killaloe. In lieu of flowers, donations to Irish Heart Foundation. Please adhere to government guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid 19.

---------------------------------------------------------

